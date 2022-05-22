How did Midoriya change the future in My Hero Academia? Looking at Nighteye’s explanation

Plenty of My Hero Academia fans wondered how Midoriya changed the future that Nighteye foresaw with his Foresight Quirk. For those that might not remember, Nighteye (real name: Mirai Sasaki) originally saw that Midoriya was going to die to Overhaul and that Overhaul would escape with Eri. However, that did not happen, and Deku managed to defeat Overhaul.

While it's predictable that the main protagonist would win, it still begs the question of how he did it. Fortunately, the series does provide an explanation: "Energy from Wishing" is the explanation in Nighteye's own words, and it has been explained below.

Midoriya changed the future in My Hero Academia thanks to "Energy" (according to Nighteye)

It was about energy (Image via Weekly Shōnen Jump)

When Nighteye is dying in the hospital, he has a brief monologue on this topic in Chapter 161 of the My Hero Academia manga. He talks about how he wanted to change the future so All Might wouldn't get killed for a long time, only for Midoriya to show him a way.

Something that Nighteye didn't consider was "Energy," more specifically the "Energy from Wishing." He mentions how many people (not just Deku) believe in a single future and that everything just joins together, and all of that energy went into Deku in his bout with Overhaul.

He then talks about how the future is never certain before speaking to Mirio for one final time. After that conversation, he perishes from his injuries.

It's a classic Shonen trope for the main hero to change his destiny, though it might not be the answer that some My Hero Academia fans would want. Some people like to believe that Eri's Rewind ability was responsible for changing Midoriya's fate, but Mirai's last monologue confirmed that it was because of "energy."

One can presume that All Might does not die against All For One because of a similar concept, although Mirai Sasaki was long dead by then.

How does Nighteye's Quirk work in My Hero Academia?

If Mirai Sasaki touched somebody and made eye contact with them, he was able to see every action they could perform in the next hour. Not only that, he could also look into their future several years from then, which is what allowed him to foresee All Might's supposed demise at the hands of a villain.

Just like with Midoriya, All Might did not meet his demise at the hands of a villain (although he is Quirkless now).

Fans of the series should know that Nighteye's foresight can be wrong. Nighteye foresaw that Midoriya would perish against Overhaul, yet Overhaul lost in the end (and predictably did not escape with Eri as a result of that loss). If his Quirk was always accurate before that incident, then everything he foresaw in the past didn't have any energy from wishing to alter it.

With his death in My Hero Academia, it's unlikely that fans will see any more glimpses of his Quirk's abilities.

