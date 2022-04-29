My Hero Academia: 10 most popular students, ranked

Unsurprisingly, the most popular characters in My Hero Academia are the students themselves.

Most of the series focuses on the heroic exploits of U.A. High School. Many top prospects have made a name for themselves here. From Izuku Midoriya to Hitoshi Shinso, the school's students have caught the attention of fans worldwide.

This article will take the popularity polls into consideration. For the most part, their placements on this list are consistent with their average poll rankings.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The most popular U.A. students in My Hero Academia

10) Hitoshi Shinso

Ever since his performances at the Sports Festival, Hitoshi Shinso has always been popular. The My Hero Academia fandom took pity on him, given that his Quirk didn't lend itself well to Hero Courses.

Shinso was stuck in general education classes, but that didn't matter to him. Despite his brainwashing techniques, he wants to be a hero someday.

After being absent for a few years, Shinso made a comeback in the Joint Training session. He did well enough that he could finally transfer to the Hero Department.

9) Denki Kaminari

Denki Kaminari is very relatable to most teenage boys, considering that he wants to look cool in front of girls. On the flip side of that coin, many teenage girls find him to be very cute. His Pikachu-esque design also helps in that regard.

Denki is also the lovable fool of My Hero Academia. Anytime he short circuits himself, his "whey" mode always brings a few laughs to Class 1-A.

8) Kyoka Jiro

Despite her lack of prominence in My Hero Academia, Kyoka Jiro has always been surprisingly popular.

This punk rock musician is the heart and soul of the School Festival. Her band's performance allowed a little girl to smile for the first time in years. With that said, Jiro can be somewhat shy and reserved.

Her romantic ship with Kaminari is a major highlight of the series. They have good chemistry with each other, which is why so many fans support it.

7) Momo Yaoyorozu

Momo Yaoyorozu should be a spoiled rich girl, but she never brags about her wealth. Instead, the vice president is a great support unit that gets along with everybody. She can be very charming at times and is also kind and caring.

This recommended student was enrolled in the U.A. because of her genius intellect. Many fans love her for her tactical skills and creative use of weaponry.

Momo is definitely among the smartest characters in the series.

6) Ochako Uraraka

Ochako Uraraka is a bubbly character who also has a crush on the main character, Deku. Her interactions with Deku can be very fun to watch since they always learn from each other. She saved his life multiple times in My Hero Academia.

More often than not, Ochako is the most popular female student in the series. It really helps that she can hold her own in a physical confrontation.

5) Eijiro Kirishima

Eijiro Kirishima may be loud and energetic, but he just wants to pump himself up. His friendly attitude and competitive spirit make him a very likable character. It's hard to hate somebody like him.

Surprisingly, Kirishima wasn’t always that confident in himself in My Hero Academia. However, by the time he got into U.A. High School, he had reinvented his own image.

Kirishima now has a much better opinion of what he can accomplish.

4) Tenya Ida

Tenya Ida is a very serious man, but that doesn’t stop him from being funny. From his shiny glasses to his constant need to arm chop, Ida is always physically animated. The class representative always looks out for his students, whether they want him to or not.

Tenya comes from a respectable hero family whose name carries prestige. He is always working towards upholding their values in My Hero Academia. In some ways, a few of his fans admire this attribute.

3) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki may seem like a mysterious loner at first, but he does warm up to his classmates later on. His antisocial personality is understandable, given his abusive childhood. It wasn't until the Sports Festival that he started to change for the better, courtesy of a motivational speech from Deku.

After everything he’s been through, My Hero Academia fans still cheer him on. Shoto may be the son of a legendary Pro Hero, but he wants to carve his own path in life. He managed to master a very difficult Quirk and make it his own.

A good number of fans also find him adorable. For that reason, there are several videos online where Shoto is performing mundane tasks, only to get millions of views. His very presence is enough to grab attention.

2) Izuku Midoriya

Even when he used to be a Quirkless boy, Izuku Midoriya never gave up on his dreams to become a hero. Ultimately, he defied the odds and became the current OFA user. He underwent some really harsh training in order to master his Quirk.

Nonetheless, All Might believed he would be a worthy successor to his title. Known by the hero name Deku, Midoriya would always give every fight 110%, no matter how many bones he needed to break. His undying determination is a signature feature of his.

Deku is always fighting to protect his friends and family, sometimes even his enemies. More than anybody else in the series, he understands what it means to be a hero.

1) Katsuki Bakugo

My Hero Academia is a rare exception where the main character isn't the most popular one. The honor goes to Katsuki Bakugo, who consistently outranks Deku in popularity polls. This rival always gives his competitors a run for their money.

Bakugo is a powder keg waiting to blow up. My Hero Academia characters should always exercise caution around him.

Bakugo is also an unexpectedly funny character in the series. No matter the situation, he makes people laugh with his brutal honesty. He is fiercely determined to say what's on his mind.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh