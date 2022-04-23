My Hero Academia: 10 funniest characters in the series

My Hero Academia characters can always be counted on for a laugh. Heroes already have a hard time fighting villains, so Kohei Horikoshi always tries to provide comedic relief.

Some characters have the natural ability to make anything seem funny in My Hero Academia. Whether it's the serious Tenya Ida or the humorous Mei Hatsume, their personalities really shine through in these light-hearted moments.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the writer.

Ranking My Hero Academia characters who are hilarious when they need to be

10) Tsuyu Asui

Tsuyu Asui always tells it like it is in My Hero Academia. Her brutal honesty can lead to some funny moments, such as when she roasted Katsuki Bakugo for his anger issues. Not a single person is safe from her acidic tongue.

Asui always says what she wants to say in such a straightforward manner. With dry wit and a deadpan sense of humor, she is always fun to watch.

9) Denki Kaminari

Very few people can make Kyoka Jiro laugh the way Denki Kaminari does. Anytime he short-circuits himself, he becomes a brainless fool. He is even drawn in a much simpler way.

It's such a silly moment in My Hero Academia, but it's always worth a chuckle or two. Even Bakugo can cheer up Class 1-A just by short-circuiting Kaminari.

8) Mei Hatsume

Social awareness is not a specialty for this Class 1-H student.

Mei Hatsume is always caught up in her work, so much so that she can't even bother remembering names. She also doesn't seem to understand body language in the slightest. Her interactions with Izuku Midoriya are extremely awkward, especially when Ochako Uraraka is around.

Mei takes great pride in her genius inventions. She will endure as many explosions as it takes in My Hero Academia.

7) Ochako Uraraka

Anytime Ochako Uraraka shares a scene with Midoriya, at least one character is expected to blush. They both tend to get flustered when next to each other. Since the start of My Hero Academia, many fans have supported this wholesome ship.

Of course, Uraraka can also be funny on her own. She's at her best when her energetic personality shines through.

6) Toshinori Yagi - All Might

All Might is as loud as the primary colors he wears on his uniform. His dramatic entrances always catch everybody's attention in My Hero Academia.

Whether it's his ridiculous training programs or his personal ringtone, All Might is never one to stay quiet. He plays the part of a superhero right down to the dotted line.

All Might lives and breathes the role. It's hard not to laugh whenever he acts bombastic.

5) Jin Bubaigawara - Twice

Twice has a case of split personalities, so he regularly contradicts himself in conversations. Funny enough, most villains react to him like a regular person. Meanwhile, the heroes have no idea what they are dealing with.

With that said, Twice brings the necessary comic relief to the League of Villains since they are constantly in a bad mood. Twice is very unpredictable with everything he does, much like his Marvel counterpart Deadpool.

4) Tenya Ida

This class representative always takes himself very seriously, even if the situation doesn't call for it.

Audiences will likely share Uraraka's reaction when Tenya Ida pretended to be a villain for the Battle Trials.

Tenya doesn't just chew the scenery; he also spits it out and asks for seconds. Despite his robotic mannerisms, My Hero Academia fans can appreciate his dedication.

Tenya is very strict in his studies, which makes him a good contrast to his classmates.

3) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki is a comically serious character in My Hero Academia. Sometimes, he takes himself way too literally, as seen during his interview with Mt. Lady. When she told him that he could "slay" women with his smile, he thought they would actually die.

Sometimes, it feels like Shoto is completely done with everything. Despite everybody's crazed antics, his bored facial expressions tell a completely different story. He rarely wants to be anywhere in My Hero Academia.

2) Izuku Midoriya

At the start of the series, Izuku Midoriya was a clumsy student who could barely hold onto his books. Regardless, his social awkwardness is a very relatable experience. Most of his humor comes from his dorky mannerisms, such as his mumbling habit.

His interactions with All Might are considered a high point for My Hero Academia. Midoriya knows everything there is to know about the Pro Hero. He can even directly quote their previous conversations, word for word.

1) Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo is perhaps the greatest source of comedy in My Hero Academia. This loudmouthed student picks a fight with nearly everybody he encounters.

When he was chosen as the Class 1-A spokesperson for the Sports Festival, his classmates were rightfully terrified at the prospect. Remember, this is someone who calls himself King Explosion Murder.

Bakugo proved their fears correct in the most predictable way possible. He is a short fuse waiting to go off, but it's always fun watching him explode.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh