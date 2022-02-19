Why did Deku from My Hero Academia leave the U.A.?

My Hero Academia readers may ask themselves what caused Deku to abandon the U.A. High School.

Heroes sometimes have to make really difficult choices. Despite being a young student, Deku was given a lot of responsibility for his age. After all, he is the current holder of the One For All Quirk. He is pretty much the last great hope against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One.

Deku made his decision to leave the U.A. back in My Hero Academia Chapter 306. He even wrote a letter to his classmates, thus explaining his actions. This article will try to provide the full context of him leaving. It all goes back to his need to protect everybody.

Why did Deku leave the U.A. in My Hero Academia? A brief explanation

Before going any further, it's important to get some context on this event. The Paranormal Liberation War changed everything about the series.

The context of him leaving

Prior to My Hero Academia Chapter 306, Japan was left in a state of shock. The Paranormal Liberation War resulted in mass casualties. Several heroes and villains were taken out, not to mention innocent civilians.

Despite the heroes doing everything they could to stop Shigaraki and All For One, they barely managed to escape the ensuing chaos.

Several heroes even took a major blow to their reputation, including Endeavor and Hawks. Most of it was due to manipulative editing by Skeptic, who broadcast incriminating details about them live on television. The public's trust within hero society had started to crumble.

Deku wanted to protect everyone

The young hero knew that he would eventually be targeted by Shigaraki and All For One. My Hero Academia Chapter 306 reveals that Deku worked out a plan with elite Pro Heroes, including Hawks and Endeavor. All Might also took part in this bold strategy.

To minimize collateral damage, they used Deku to lure out the villains. Keep in mind that several of them have escaped the Tartarus prison during a breakout. However, this meant that Deku had to leave the U.A. to keep everybody there safe. Otherwise, the villains would go after the students there.

My Hero Academia Chapter 306 ends with Deku writing a letter to his classmates. He revealed that he was the ninth holder of the One For All Quirk, and that he needed to become a great hero. It was his destiny and he needed to achieve his dream, even if it meant casting everybody aside.

Eventually, Class 1-A does bring him back

Bakugo and the rest of Class 1-A didn't want Deku to fight his battle alone. During the Tartarus Escapees Arc, they staged an intervention to bring him back home. After an extremely difficult fight, Deku finally breaks down and apologizes for everything he did.

After some time, Class 1-A eventually welcomed him back to the U.A. High School. However, a hostile crowd awaited Deku, since they didn't want him to be there. Thankfully, Ochaco was able to calm them down, convincing the entire crowd to let Deku stay in the U.A.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

