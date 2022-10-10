My Hero Academia: Every attack from Mirko, ranked

My Hero Academia Season 6 has been all about Rumi Usagiyama aka Mirko up until now. In the opening two episodes, the Rabbit Hero displayed her battle prowess excellently. She was seen kicking and flipping her way through Jaku Hospital as she battled Garaki's High-End Nomus.
Anybody who has watched Mirko fight would strongly feel that she is a formidable force. With her Quirk granting her amazing abilities, she is fitting of the No. 5 Hero title. This article takes a look at every attack from Mirko and where they rank.
My Hero Academia: More details of Mirko's abilities and her every attack, ranked
Rumi Usagiyama, aka the Rabbit Hero: Mirko, is the No. 5 Pro Hero in My Hero Academia. Rumi is strong and not afraid to speak her mind. She is not someone to run away from conflicts either. She believes that heroes who join groups are cowards, who opt to rely only on the group's strength.
Mirko is known to be very brave and independent. She moves around Japan freely, taking any villain she stumbles across head-on. However, despite her forward and assertive demeanor, Mirko is not above lending a hand to others.
My Hero Academia's Rumi Usagiyama possesses the Quirk known as Rabbit, which gives her the abilities of the animal. It grants her amazing leg strength, adding extreme force to her jumps and kicks. Thanks to her rabbit-like ears, she possesses outstanding hearing as well. Her Quirk also gifts her with animal instincts that play a major role in alerting her to danger.
Mirko also has enhanced physical attributes such as Strength, Speed, Dexterity and Agility. As seen previously, she has a high tolerance towards pain and can continue fighting despite being gravely injured. She is a master at hand-to-hand combat, or hand-to-leg combat, since she favors kicking.
5) Luna Arc
Beginning the list of attacks is Mirko's Luna Arc. The Rabbit Hero raises her leg and dispatches a forceful front-facing axe kick to her opponent. She first used this move to destroy the tank that My Hero Academia antagonist Shigaraki was in.
4) Luna Fall
Next is an attack known as Luna Fall. Mirko leaps above her opponent and swings her foot downwards. The force of the impact drives her target directly into the ground beneath her feet. She used this attack to down the Nomu who covered itself in a bone-like covering in the lab fight.
3) Luna Ring
Mirko's Luna Ring works as a great surprise attack. She performs a cartwheel mid-air while utilizing her powerful legs to kick multiple targets all at once. She is seen using this move when one of the Nomu trap her hands. In a bind, Mirko is not all bothered as she swings her legs to damage both their heads.
2) Luna Rush
Definitely a powerful move and one that would be tough to block is Luna Rush. Mirko charges at her opponent at top speed and leaps up, battering them with a series of extremely forceful kicks. She uses this when Shigaraki turns his attention to and goes for Best Jeanist, only to face an all-out Mirko attack.
1) Luna Tijeras
Probably Mirko's strongest and most dangerous attack, Luna Tijeras was seen in My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2, wherein she lands on her opponent's shoulders and grips their head tightly with her powerful legs. Next up, she twists her body, pulling with all her strength to rip her target's head cleanly off before smashing it into the ground.