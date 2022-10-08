My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2: Mirko and Kaminari are at the center of the heroes’ two-way attack

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2 dives straight into the midst of the chaos, with Team Endeavor invading Jaku General Hospital to arrest Doctor Garaki. While the heroes are initially blindsided by a clone of Garaki created using Twice’s quirk, Mirko enters the secret passageway into the hospital’s morgue.

Her explosive entrance kills Little John, a Nomu embedded with Kurogiri’s Warp quirk, trapping both Garaki and Shigaraki in the morgue. This article completely breaks down My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2, highlighting the major events of the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2 summary and highlights

Mirko enters Garaki’s laboratory

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2, titled Mirko, the No. 5 Hero, begins with a brief recap of the events before picking up right where My Hero Academia season 6 episode 1 left off. Mirko confronts Garaki, asking if he’s the real one this time. She informs the other heroes that she has entered the morgue and located Garaki, although she is still unsure if he’s another clone.

Garaki stands shell-shocked by Little John’s death, realizing that Shigaraki and his escape route have been destroyed. Endeavor assures her that they will head to her location as soon as possible but are swarmed by several Nomus. He works in tandem with Aizawa, defeats them, and asks if he wants to become Endeavor’s sidekick. Aizawa declines, saying that he needs to take care of his students.

Students evacuate civilians as the battle intensifies

The rescue-focused heroes supervise the evacuation of patients from the hospital. When the battle inside starts showing signs of spilling outside the building and spreading to nearby areas, the pro-heroes contact the student rearguard, tasking them with evacuating residents to the shelters. Bakugo grumbles but begins ringing doorbells and yelling at people to evacuate their houses.

Deku and Iida take on the apartments, while Todoroki, Uraraka, and others tackle the houses. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2 moves back to the hospital, with Pro-hero #6, Crust, making his way towards Mirko. He notes that every room looks like a storage space for Nomus and, before long, is attacked by several low-level Nomus.

Garaki activates High-End Nomus

Garaki's five High-End Nomus (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Meanwhile, Mirko attacks Garaki to ascertain if he is a clone or the real deal. The scene cuts to a flashback where Garaki mourns that production of Nomus has slowed down in All-For-One’s absence, with only five High-End Nomus ready for the testing stage. Mirko notices Garaki preparing to activate his creations and tries to stop him but is thwarted by another small Nomu called Mocha, who is imbued with Twice’s quirk.

Mirko kills the Nomu, but it is too late since the Nomus have already been awakened. Garaki describes the three types of Nomu he had created, ranging from lower to middle and upper-tier. But High-End Nomus are a class apart, constructed from villains with intense bloodlust and a desire to fight. These Nomus are not only more powerful Quirk-wise but are also capable of advanced thought, which reflects their personalities from when they were alive.

Mirko fights

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2 then showcases Mirko’s combat skills as the five High-End Nomus attack. Crust manages to reach the morgue but is attacked by one of these Nomus, leaving Mirko to deal with the other four. One of the Nomus sends her flying across the hall, where she crashes into some equipment. But her reflexes allow her to cushion her fall.

Mirko uses the keen hearing that her Quirk gives her to figure out Garaki’s whereabouts, after which she jumps back into the fray. The four Nomus attack simultaneously, but she dodges them. She proceeds to use her Quirk, Rabbit, to land an impressive circular kick that she calls “Luna Ring.”

One of the Nomus uses its Quirk to twist and break Mirko’s arm but fails to stop her assault as she slams her leg down with a move called “Luna Fall.” She then grabs the Nomu and snaps its head clean off with her legs, called “Luna Tijeras.” She ties up her injured arm and moves on to finish off the rest of the Nomus.

The Gunga Mountain Villa ambush begins

Hawks uses Bubaigawara to gain information (Image via Kohei horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2 then moves on to the Gunga Mountain Villa operation, where most of the hero students are relegated to the rearguard unit. As mentioned in the previous episode, Tokoyami and Kaminari are the only ones sent to the frontlines because of their wide-range attacks. Jirou worries that Kaminari might not fare so well on account of his disposition, but Yaoyorozu tells her to have faith.

As the heroes begin moving towards the enemy base, Kaminari freaks out and declares that he wants to be with his friends. Midnight asks why he agreed to volunteer, and he replies that he didn’t want to look like a coward in front of the others. Tokoyami tries to reassure him by mentioning his determination to learn to play the guitar during the School Festival in My Hero Academia season 4.

At the enemy headquarters, Skeptic realizes that heroes are coming and that Hawks tipped them off after getting information out of Bubaigawara, also known as Twice. With Shigaraki away, he starts assigning orders to the different units. Cementoss opens a path by manipulating concrete to rip the entire building open.

Kaminari takes the stage

Kaminari absorbs the enemy's electricity attack (Image via Kohei Korikoshi/Studio Bones)

Team Edgeshot approaches the building, with Edgeshot ordering them to ensure none of the villains get away. Midnight catches up with a panicked Kaminari, telling him to think of the ones most precious to him if protecting the team at the other site seems too abstract for him to visualize. This makes him pause, and the person who first comes to his mind is Jirou. This motivates him and strengthens his will to get through the mission.

The vice-commander, who also has an electricity Quirk, attempts to release a wide-range attack to electrocute all the heroes simultaneously. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2 ends with Kaminari making a stand as he acts as a conductor and absorbs all of the electricity, allowing the heroes to keep moving forward.

Season 6 Episode 3 preview

The preview to My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3 shows Edgeshot and Midnight in action, as the narration describes the situation at Gunga Villa and states that the Paranormal Liberation Front is at a disadvantage. To make sure that Twice cannot interfere with the heroes’ operation, Hawks captures Bubaigawara. But he makes his move too quickly, predicting disastrous consequences.

The preview reveals the title of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3 to be One’s Justice.

