8 My Hero Academia characters who might die in Season 6

The war between heroes and villains is fast approaching in My Hero Academia Season 6. Needless to say, fans should expect a high number of casualties. With the rise of Tomura Shigaraki, he will likely leave behind a lot of bodies. The villain is more dangerous than ever before in My Hero Academia Season 6.

One can only imagine the horrors that lie with My Hero Academia Season 6. Many heroes and villains will bite the dust in the upcoming war. For the sake of this article, there will be no manga spoilers whatsoever. Instead, it will only use the anime as a reference guide.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

These candidates could face their demise in My Hero Academia Season 6

8) Any random Class 1-A student

Sadly, most students lack the combat experience to fight in a full-scale war. Not everybody can be like Katsuki Bakuko or Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia. Indeed, someone like Rikido Sato or Hanta Sero could suffer from serious injuries or even death.

Based on the recent trailers, Midnight seems to be leading Class 1-A on the battlefield. This doesn't bode well for anybody, considering they are going up against villains like Dabi and Gigantomachia.

7) Crust

Crust has only been seen once in My Hero Academia, way back in the Pro Hero arc. The highly emotional hero was distraught over All Might's retirement. Nonetheless, he promised everybody that he would protect them.

He seems to have quite a bit of focus in the recent trailers. Given his lack of relative importance, he could easily be an expendable character. Somebody in the hero rankings is going to get offed. Otherwise, the villains won't seem like much of a threat in My Hero Academia.

6) Jin Bubaigawara - Twice

Twice is arguably the most dangerous villain in My Hero Academia. If he were to fully awaken his power, he could easily make duplicates of powerful villains. The heroes would be finished if they fought a massive army of Gigantomachias.

If he doesn't end up getting captured, the alternate solution is to eliminate Twice. His potential death would be considerably tragic, but it would also raise the stakes for the entire war. Every side will suffer great losses.

5) Sorahiko Torino - Gran Torino

Even if series creator Kohei Horikoshi was hesitant in killing off heroic characters, Gran Torino is arguably the safest choice on this list. He is nearing the end of his days by this point. If someone like Shigaraki were to kill him off, it would be quite the emotional gut punch for My Hero Academia fans.

Izuku Midoriya would no doubt be devastated over the loss of his mentor. Torino's demise would also be a change in the old guard as the new generation of villains arrives. It would be a symbolic end for his character.

4) Nemuri Kayama - Midnight

Truth be told, when discussing heroes from the U.A. High School, there are a lot of potential candidates. Shota Aizawa and Present Mic would be good examples, given their current arc.

However, there is still a lot of juice left for those characters, given their investigation of the Nomu project. As a result, Midnight is likely the most expendable teacher. She is just important enough to have a bigger emotional impact than someone like Cementoss or Power Loader.

3) Rumi Usagiyama - Mirko

The Rabbit Hero sure is getting a lot of screentime in the trailers for My Hero Academia Season 6. At some point, she can even be seen fighting several Nomu, or at least facing them in a direct confrontation.

Even someone like All Might had difficulties with a single Nomu. Mirko is strong, but she isn't that strong in My Hero Academia. Fans better hope she has a great showing. Otherwise, she could easily be a sacrificial lion.

2) Enji Todoroki - Endeavor

Endeavor is still undergoing a redemption tour by My Hero Academia Season 6. After everything he did to his family, he wants to make it up to them dearly. However, it's hard to believe that his storyline won't end in tragedy.

Since he is the number one hero, Endeavor will likely fight the strongest villains in the war. He is putting himself at greater risk than anybody else right now. Endeavor will have a huge target painted on his back.

1) Keigo Takami - Hawks

Hawks is currently a double agent in My Hero Academia Season 6, having successfully infiltrated the Paranormal Liberation Front. However, the hero is truly playing with fire here. Dabi already seems to be onto him, but the villain can't really prove anything at the moment.

Considering the all-out war going on, it's highly likely that Hawks will be exposed. He can only hope that Dabi doesn't burn off all his feathers. This seems like a terrible matchup for the hero.

Fans have every reason to be worried about Hawks in the upcoming season. He's dangerously close to the most powerful villains in Japan right now.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far