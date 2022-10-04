My Hero Academia Season 6: Why Mirko is crucial for episode 2

Based on the preview for the second episode of My Hero Academia Season 6, Mirko will have to risk her life to save everybody else's.

The heroes are finally making their moves against the Paranormal Liberation Front. It's not just Tomura Shigaraki that's dangerous, it's also the High-End Nomu that's protecting him. The heroes need to make sure that his surgery isn't successful. Otherwise, his overwhelming power will eclipse theirs.

Mirko is definitely going to play a major role in My Hero Academia Season 6. While the rest of the heroes are preoccupied, she will have to deal with the High-End Nomu directly. Viewers have every right to be worried about her. Of course, she wouldn't be a hero if she ran away now.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Mirko will have the weight of the world on her shoulders in My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode 2

Some context is needed for Shigaraki's surgery

After defeating the Meta Liberation Army and forging a powerful alliance with them, Shigaraki finally proved himself worthy of being AFO's successor. Kyudai Garaki agreed to power him up with a very painful surgery. However, the entire process will take a few months to complete.

The surgery is still ongoing by the sixth season of My Hero Academia. However, the Pro Heroes have every reason in the world to stop it from happening. According to Kyudai, the highly intelligent doctor believes that Shigaraki will have far greater body control than even AFO did.

In fact, there's a strong possibility that Shigaraki can hold multiple Quirks with his new body, and that's not even getting to his stronger physical stats. If he were to awaken right now, he would become the most powerful villain in the world. He's the biggest threat in My Hero Academia Season 6.

Mirko has to stop the surgery before it's completed

During the events of My Hero Academia Season 6, Shigaraki's operation has less than a month left before completion. Of course, while the Pro Heroes aren't going to sit idly by, they also don't have enough manpower. They aren't just dealing with Shigaraki, they are dealing with Re-Destro and the others.

Mirko is perhaps the most suited hero for this particular job. Her physical strength and speed will serve her well against the High-End Nomu. Whether she lives or dies, her main goal is to disrupt Shigaraki's operation.

Based on the preview for the next episode of My Hero Academia Season 6, Mirko is going to have a difficult time ahead of her. She isn't fighting one powerful Nomu, she is going up against several. With that said, if anybody is worthy of this responsibility, it's going to be Mirko.

The next episode will be a true showcase of her potential

Mirko is ranked fifth in the hero rankings, making her one of the strongest female characters in the series. Anime fans have been wanting to see her in action for quite a while now. The Rabbit Hero will finally get her chance to shine in My Hero Academia Season 6.

She already had a great showcase in the previous episode when she fought the weaker Nomu. However, the real challenge begins in the second episode of My Hero Academia Season 6.

Viewers will likely be on the edge of their seats in the next few episodes. Hero casualties are very likely, so they can only hope that Mirko survives this.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far