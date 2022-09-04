A complete breakdown of My Hero Academia Season 6 official trailer

My Hero Academia fans were at the edge of their seats, waiting for the release of the newest trailer for the upcoming Season 6. Fans of the series hope that the anime will overcome the mediocre response that Season 5 generated.

The trailer showcases glimpses of the much-anticipated “War arc” of the manga, which is set to be adapted in Season 6. Read on for an in-depth analysis of the new official trailer to find out what Season 6 has in store for fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

My Hero Academia Season 6 official trailer analysis

The My Hero Academia Season 6 trailer begins with the major villains of the newly-formed Paranormal Liberation Front, headed by Tomura Shigaraki, against a destroyed, burning city in the backdrop. Deku narrates the events that have transpired, bringing viewers up to speed and stating that an all-out war between the heroes of the series and this villainous organization is set to begin this season.

A group profile shot of both Pro-Heroes and hero-students who will join forces with the police established that the Liberation Front is possibly the biggest threat faced by heroes in recent times. Hawks reveals the objective of the Paranormal Liberation Front, which is to completely dismantle the existing social system by annihilating heroes.

Endeavor tells Hawks that he has prepared “them,” and keeping in mind the work-study internships of Season 5, “them” probably refers to Deku, Bakugou, and Todoroki.

The trailer then jumps into the series' events, showing Deku scanning a crowd of evacuating civilians while his voice tells someone not to wake Shigaraki up, warning that he is no longer a small-scale villain. The trailer shows Tsuyu Asui, Ochako Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugou, suggesting they will all play prominent roles in My Hero Academia Season 6.

Shigaraki himself is shown plugged into a machine that states 70% of his enhancements are complete. However, Doctor Garaki says that the heroes will be Shigaraki’s wake-up call. His narration accompanies visuals of Deku and Bakugou looking tense and a smiling Shigaraki, making it evident that they will personally clash against the latter.

Deku picks up the narration once more, detailing the coordination necessary for this mission, showing major Pro-Heroes like Edgeshot, Kamui Woods, Midnight, and Mount Lady going up against the villains. Meanwhile, Bakugou vows to finally get revenge for the Kamino Ward incident. The trailer also shows other Class 1-A and 1-B hero-students who are nervous but determined to fulfill their responsibilities as heroes.

Dabi in Season 6 trailer (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Dabi prominently features in the My Hero Academia Season 6 trailer, suggesting he will get a lot of screen time. His involvement could confirm many of the theories that anime-only fans of the series have theorized, especially regarding his quirk. He states that there are no true heroes in the world, which suggests a personal vendetta against the hero society, while Himiko Toga dreams of a world where she can live without being considered a monster.

Jin Bubaigawara, better known as Twice, also makes an appearance, telling someone that they aren’t real heroes. Season 6 will likely focus significantly on villains and heroes, each with their own distinct agendas.

Deku and Bakugou declare that they will use all their strength, implying that the war will be severe enough that they will have to give their all if they want to win. Throughout the last five seasons, My Hero Academia has shown a steady rise in Deku’s power level and the number of quirks he can control, and this might be where fans finally see him showcasing his true strength.

Pro-Heroes like Endeavor, Mirko, Aizawa, and Present Mic will undoubtedly play major roles. At the same time, Hawks will emerge as a layered character The narration in the background stated that he will kill “the imposter.” The context for this statement is still unclear but creates more anticipation for the upcoming season of the anime.

Interestingly, the narration brings Stain’s will back into the picture, suggesting that the speaker is Dabi. Fans have long since suspected that a link between Dabi and Hawks exists, and Season 6 could also unravel this mystery.

Vestiges of past One-For-All holders in Season 6 trailer (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Season 6 will elaborate on the true nature of One-For-All, and the trailer predicts Shigaraki’s rise as the successor to All-For-One. There will probably be a point where Shigaraki and Deku confront each other, both armed with their mentors’ abilities. The trailer ends with Shikaragi grinning as he repeats his objective from My Hero Academia Season 5, vowing to destroy everything.

The official trailer also reveals the first opening theme for Season 6, “Hitamuki” by Super Beaver, and announces the release date for the anime. My Hero Academia Season 6 is all set to begin airing on October 1, 2022, at 5 pm (JST) on a weekly basis.

Final thoughts

John @Ogosaurus #MHASEASON6 yh this PV looks crazy seeing the anime and manga comparisons makes me believe Bones finally got enough time to perfect this season. Still gotta hope cour 2 is done just as well I legit don't mind a break after the war finishes in the anime seeing that it wont be the #MHASEASON6 yh this PV looks crazy seeing the anime and manga comparisons makes me believe Bones finally got enough time to perfect this season. Still gotta hope cour 2 is done just as well I legit don't mind a break after the war finishes in the anime seeing that it wont be the

My Hero Academia Season 5 acted as an expositional arc, building up the events that will lead to the Paranormal Liberation War arc. Season 6 will likely jump straight into the chaos that is bound to be unleashed once Shigaraki makes his move.

The upcoming season will further delve into philosophical questions regarding what being a hero means and explore the different world views that motivate the heroes and villains of the series.

Overall, the new official trailer suggests that Season 6 will be both darker in mood and much more action-heavy compared to previous seasons. If the animation by Studio Bones can keep up with the intricacy of the storyline, My Hero Academia Season 6 might surpass the glory of Seasons 3 and 4.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi