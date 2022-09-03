My Hero Academia fans hopeful as Season 6 trailer reignites the missing spark

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the comeback of My Hero Academia ever since season five of the popular series didn't meet their expectations. As the final trailer for season 6 dropped today, fans on Twitter didn't hesitate to point out the incredible efforts made by studio BONES. Most fans believe season 6 could finally restore My Hero Academia to its former glory.

This seemed like great news, especially after how they butchered the animation in season 5. While some fans still seemed pessimistic regarding the future of the series, others pointed out that My Hero Academia season 6 could finally rebuild the hype around the anime.

Twitter gets a ray of hope as My Hero Academia season 6 final trailer drops

Animation

Dabi in My Hero Academia season 6 trailer (Image via BONES)

While the final trailer starts in the same vein as the previous ones, key visuals and dialogs were revealed this time. Fans seemed to be pretty fascinated by the animation quality in these trailers. Manga followers care deeply about the animation style, and thankfully, studio BONES didn't disappoint with this new release.

The pressure put on season 6 to be a success was immense after the entire season 5 fiasco, which left fans expecting and desiring more from the shonen anime.

Fans eventually realized that studio BONES had done justice to the villains by making them look more menacing. Earlier, My Hero Academia faced a lot of hate for its bleak animation style in the My Villain Academia arc, but this comeback surely did justice to the series.

As for the events in the manga, the majority of fans agreed that if done properly, season 6 could potentially surpass every other season in the series. However, the anime had one of the most toxic fanbases, and other communities seized every opportunity to troll them.

Finally, fans enjoyed the opening song incorporated into the trailer. Excitement was in the air as Hitamuki by SUPER BEAVER was selected as the opening song of the new season. On the other hand, SKETCH by Kiro Akiyama wasn't added to the trailer as it happens to be the ending song for this season.

SUPER BEAVER's Hitamuki did seem upbeat, which would be perfect as an opening song for shonen animes. In contrast, Kiro Akiyama's SKETCH would probably be on the mellow and slow side.

Fan Reactions on Twitter

Aryan @AryanK09 Let's Gooooo!! The new #MHA trailer looks awesome! With this Season 6 is gonna be peak! and it's just less than a month away!! Let's Gooooo!! The new #MHA trailer looks awesome! With this Season 6 is gonna be peak! and it's just less than a month away!! 🔥 https://t.co/wL5V0qaxXM

Twitter was brimming with excitement with the news of the final trailer's launch and fans soon uploaded their favorite shots from it. This included their personal favorites, which seemed to be Bakugo in most cases.

rose 🤍 @mimidynamight bakugo cut in the new mha season 6 trailer cuz he’s all i think about bakugo cut in the new mha season 6 trailer cuz he’s all i think about https://t.co/CxhRQhb3jM

While for others, the villains seemed to be more interesting. After patiently waiting for almost a year, receiving new My Hero Academia content energized dedicated fans to their core.

low ki∞ @heyluifas Mha season 6 looks promising I swear if bones drops the ball on this they’ll never be forgiven Mha season 6 looks promising I swear if bones drops the ball on this they’ll never be forgiven

However, some fans are still immensely skeptical about season 6. One can't even blame them, given the blunders in season 5 and the toxic fandom community of the series. In addition, many still believe that the anime's mass appeal had its roots in childish tones and themes.

ZZAT|❄️| @WinterTormenta the new MHA OP for season 6 just dropped the new MHA OP for season 6 just dropped🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/z0Ijbwg3By

Jevil @mvpjalen5 @WinterTormenta They brought back the “best new gen side character “ @WinterTormenta They brought back the “best new gen side character “ 💀💀💀 https://t.co/4sue2ONQAA

Final Thoughts

BNHA struggles™ @mhastruggletwt It is now September 1 here, which means there's one month left before MHA Season 6 airs! It is now September 1 here, which means there's one month left before MHA Season 6 airs! https://t.co/1Z7zTwYobz

My Hero Academia fans deserved a win and studio BONES tried to deliver it to the best of their capabilities. While the community's burning passion was reignited, others didn't share the same enthusiasm. They were highly skeptical, and some were even considering dropping the anime altogether.

However, one should give the hard-working animation studio a chance to redeem themselves. With its widespread appeal, My Hero Academia has been one of the best shonen animes in recent years, and skepticism won't change that fact.

