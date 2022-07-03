8 of the strongest villain Quirks in My Hero Academia

Villains are extremely important to My Hero Academia, yet the power of their Quirk can vary from character to character. Some of them have broken abilities that make them a dangerous threat to society, while others have lackluster powers that are a mild nuisance at best. It's generally apparent which ones would fall under which category.

Generally speaking, the strongest Quirks used by villains are more interesting to discuss than the weak ones. After all, there is much more to talk about when it comes to Decay versus Gecko. There will be mild spoilers listed below.

Note: This list is primarily about powers shown in the main series of My Hero Academia and not the movies or spinoffs.

Dabi's blue flame can engulf everyone in My Hero Academia

8) Super Regeneration (various Nomu)

Super Regeneration was stolen from some unknown person, but its capabilities should be obvious to most people. It basically allows its user to regenerate any lost limbs and other potentially fatal damage. Any user can basically stave off more life-threatening attacks than the average My Hero Academia character.

It's usually seen on a Nomu alongside other Quirks, although it's not necessarily "invincibility." Any wound that gets cauterized can't be healed back quickly. Not to mention, any top-tier hero could potentially defeat a Nomu before they have the chance to regenerate.

7) Double (Twice)

Twice is unquestionably one of the most likable villains in My Hero Academia, yet that alone isn't enough to make a Quirk powerful. Rather, the reason Double is so good is that he can theoretically create infinite clones if each clone duplicates itself. It could even be used to create clones of his allies, which could trick heroes, giving it an extra element of versatility.

Giran even stated in Chapter 229 that Double had the potential to take over an entire country, which sadly cannot happen now that Twice is dead. Still, the sheer potential of something this potent makes it extremely powerful. That said, it was never used properly to rank any higher than here.

6) Endurance (Gigantomachia)

The concept of Endurance is simple: the user's morale influences their strength and energy. For example, an excited Gigantomachia is a lot more powerful than an unmotivated one. It can seem a little boring, but it's an ability that allows Gigantomachia to hold several Quirks without being a Nomu.

Ergo, all of his other valuable abilities are possible thanks to this power. He's extremely loyal to Shigaraki, so he will always be motivated to be a dangerous threat to the heroes in My Hero Academia. It might not be flashy, but it's not something to underrate.

5) Blueflame (Dabi)

Powerful long-range Quirks are surprisingly rare in My Hero Academia, especially to the level of Blueflame. How hot a fire can be depends on the color of the flame, with blue fire being known as the hottest. Dabi's abilities are apparently hot enough to be 2,000°C, which is more than enough to melt most heroes and villains.

However, its power is a bit limited by how much it hurts the user if they don't have heat resistance. Unfortunately for Dabi, he doesn't have his father's genes in that regard, making him unable to use Blueflame to its fullest potential without severely hurting himself.

4) Warp Gate (Kurogiri)

This artificial Quirk is a combination of a few abilities in My Hero Academia, most notably Oboro's Cloud. It can teleport people from one area to another via portals, making it extremely useful as a support ability. This series doesn't have many powers similar to it, which helps make Warp Gate seem even better by comparison.

Villains tend to have monstrous powers that help them eliminate their enemies, so it can be a little surprising to see something a little different here. It can technically harm a person if the portal closes on them, but that's not the primary benefit of Warp Gate.

3) Overhaul (Kai Chisaki)

Any Quirk that can eliminate a foe within seconds without too many limitations will be better than others that require more effort. Overhaul is similar to Decay in this regard, so many advantages of this ability are relevant for the next entry on this list. Nonetheless, it's worth looking at what makes Overhaul great.

It can either completely annihilate somebody the user touches or allow them to reconstruct something. That latter part makes it more unique than Decay, although Shigaraki's access to All For One has made his Quirk stronger since then.

Since Kai lost the ability to use Overhaul, it hasn't gotten the chance to look more powerful for several arcs now.

2) Decay (Shigaraki)

The ability to destroy practically anything is exceptionally useful. It's only fitting that such power is given to the leader of the main villainous group in My Hero Academia. The main weakness of Decay is that it requires Shigaraki to get close to his enemy and touch them with his fingers.

Otherwise, it's unquestionably one of the strongest Quirks in the series, villain or not. It's become even more powerful since Shigaraki acquired All For One, which is why it's now ranked higher than Overhaul, even if that ability has some extra use over Decay.

1) All For One (All For One, Shigaraki)

Unsurprisingly, All For One is the strongest Quirk used by a villain in My Hero Academia. It basically has the power to take Quirks from one person and give it to another (including themselves). It's a simple concept but exceptionally powerful and versatile in this universe.

All For One made the user become the number one villain in the series. It has since been transferred to Shigaraki, who has become even deadlier than before. No other previous ability has the sheer versatility of All For One, especially since this power can theoretically counter them.

It's also the antithesis of One For All, which is arguably the strongest Quirk used by a hero in My Hero Academia.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far