My Hero Academia and Black Clover fandoms go head-to-head over Bakugo vs. Yuno

The latest spoiler releases for My Hero Academia and Black Clover have fans of each series at each other’s throats once again, as they fight for their series’ deuteragonist in an attempt to prove their superiority over the other.

The two are, unfortunately, not receiving the same treatment in their respective series, which certainly isn’t helping to de-escalate the situation. My Hero Academia fans have been quieter than the Black Clover fans. As a result, both fandoms are ready for war at any time when it comes to defending their deuteragonist.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest feud between the My Hero Academia and Black Clover fandoms and the events in both series that prompted such debates.

Black Clover, My Hero Academia fans are taking shots at each other's deuteragonists in wake of latest spoilers

The latest spoilers and arguments

While it’s unsurprising to see these two fandoms at war with one another yet again, it is shocking to see the events in both Black Clover and My Hero Academia that started it. While neither series put out a particularly over-the-top exceptional issue, there was clearly a winner this week, and it becomes even clearer when discussing the treatment of deuteragonists.

My Hero Academia spoilers saw deuteragonist Katsuki Bakugou’s revival process explained, which is essentially due to the combination of the powers and efforts of many different heroes. Edgeshot will be entering his body for surgery, while Jeanist has already healed what he could and is now helping to fend off Shigaraki/AFO.

Meanwhile yuno being goated @ghxstwashere Bakugo got a dude and some scrubbing bubbles in him

Even Bubble Girl is helping out, with her bubbly abilities being used to sanitize Edgeshot’s body before he enters Bakugou’s. However, in a shocking twist, it was revealed that Edgeshot isn’t sacrificing his life but is giving up some of his life span instead. This, unfortunately, makes for a much less impactful sacrifice scene.

Yuno was good at first but too much plot armor and everything going his way ruined it way too much for me

The latest Black Clover spoilers, meanwhile, see Yuno being described as powerful enough to eliminate “a group of high-ranking devils in an instant.” This was shortly followed by the series’ deuteragonist promising that he will be the one to defeat Lucius and become the Wizard King, a moment which fans are heavily praising.

It’s also what fans are mainly using to compare Yuno’s current status, situation, and actions with those of Bakugou. While My Hero Academia and Black Clover may be taking different approaches, both are in a very similar spot in terms of the relative life left in their story. Both are on their final arc, and fans are arguing that Black Clover’s Yuki Tabata is doing a better job than My Hero Academia’s Kohei Horikoshi.

While such a preference comes down to subjective taste and opinion, Black Clover fans are arguing that their deuteragonist is being portrayed better than My Hero Academia’s. Fans are arguing that much of this latest sentiment regarding Bakugou’s portrayal comes from the recent fake-out death plot line, which many fans seem disappointed in and displeased with.

What’s important to remember here is that neither side is particularly more right or wrong than the other, with many of these arguments coming down to a subjective opinion. Although the quality of writing between both series and their deuteragonists can be debated, very few fans of either series seem to be making such points.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

