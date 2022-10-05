My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

Fans have every reason to look forward to My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2.

The season premiere started off strong, as it got straight into the Paranormal Liberation War. Pro Heroes didn't waste any time going after Kyudai Garaki in the Jaku Hospital. More importantly, Mirko is making her way to Shigaraki's operation room in hopes of disrupting that process.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2 is set to air soon, which means viewers should keep themselves updated for the next major news. They only have a few days left before the next chapter of the story unfolds.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2 drops this Saturday

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



— Watch My Hero Academia Season 6 on Crunchyroll! This girl… Mirko!— Watch My Hero Academia Season 6 on Crunchyroll! This girl… Mirko! 🔥— Watch My Hero Academia Season 6 on Crunchyroll! https://t.co/awXLoz6JxU

The episode will first hit Japanese broadcast stations before the rest of the world. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2 is set to air this Saturday, October 8, 2022. Meanwhile, international countries will have to wait for the following times, depending on their respective timezones.

Pacific Standard Time - 2:30 AM (PST)

- 2:30 AM (PST) Mountain Standard Time - 3:30 AM (MT)

- 3:30 AM (MT) Central Standard Time - 04:30 AM (CST)

- 04:30 AM (CST) Eastern Standard Time - 5:30 AM (EST)

- 5:30 AM (EST) British Summer Time - 10:30 AM (BST)

- 10:30 AM (BST) Central European Summer Time - 11:30 AM (CEST)

- 11:30 AM (CEST) Indian Standard Time - 3:00 PM (IST)

It's only a few days away, so viewers won't have to wait very long. Of course, if anime watchers haven't read the manga, they need to be wary of spoilers on social media.

Where to watch My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2

Crunchyroll will officially stream the series on their main website. However, users will have to login for unlimited access. In addition to My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2, they will have the entire library at their disposal. Here's what viewers would have to pay for in this subscription plan:

Fan ($7.99 per month)

($7.99 per month) Mega Fan ($9.99 per month)

($9.99 per month) Ultimate Fan ($14.99 per month)

All these subscription tiers have no ads, along with access to digital English manga. However, here are some more perks available for higher tiers:

Fan - Streams on a single device

- Streams on a single device Mega Fan - Streams on 4 devices, offline viewing, and direct access to Crunchyroll Expo

- Streams on 4 devices, offline viewing, and direct access to Crunchyroll Expo Ultimate Fan - Streams on 6 devices, offline viewing, direct access to Crunchyroll Expo, swag bags, and a Nendoroid figure

New episodes will always air one hour after the original Japanese broadcast. Crunchyroll viewers should keep that in mind for October 8. That's when they can expect to see My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2

Based on the above preview, Mirko will definitely be the main character of the upcoming episode. It's even named after her fifth ranking in the Pro Hero charts. Mirko will play a crucial role in trying to disrupt Shigaraki's operation. However, she will have to go through several Nomu to get there.

The action will also cut to several other characters in the meantime, such as Izuku Midoriya and Ochako Uraraka. Everybody is trying to move into position for the upcoming war. With that said, this is going to be Mirko's time in the spotlight. Fans can only hope she ends up surviving these events.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes