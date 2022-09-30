My Hero Academia season 6: Release date and time, where to watch, streaming details, and more

The wait is almost over, and fans will have the chance to enjoy My Hero Academia season 6 in just a couple more days. Fans have been waiting for this new season to be released for months, as it will bring to life some of the best moments in the franchise. Deku and his friends will have to fight harder than ever if they want to continue their heroic careers after this season.

My Hero Academia will depict the events of the Paranormal Liberation War arc that transpired in the original manga. This is considered one of the best arcs in the franchise for its amazing fights, intriguing revelations, and outstanding character development.

Continue reading to learn more about the release of this new season of the anime adaptation and where you can watch it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia season 6

Deku and Shigaraki will soon fight again in My Hero Academia season 6

When will the first episode be released? Where can fans watch it?

Everyone is ready to fight in this war (Image via Studio Bones)

The first episode of My Hero Academia season 6 will be released this coming Saturday, October 1, at around 5:30 pm JST on Japanese TV Networks. International fans will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the episode, as it will come out a little later than in Japan. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 2:30 am, October 1st

Central Daylight time – 4:30 am, October 1st

Eastern Daylight time – 5:30 am, October 1st

British Summer time – 10:30 am, October 1st

Central European Summer time– 11:30 am, October 1st

Indian Standard time – 3:00 pm, October 1st

Philippine time – 5:30 pm, October 1st

Australian Central Daylight time – 7:00 pm, October 1st

Fans of the franchise who want to enjoy the first episode of My Hero Academia season 6 as soon as it is released can do so via Crunchyroll. This will be the only official streaming service for the series, and we encourage fans to use it. On this platform, you can also find all the previous seasons of the show in case you want to enjoy them once again or need a quick reminder of what has happened.

Streaming details for My Hero Academia Season 6

Aizawa will play a pivotal role in this war (Image via Studio Bones)

Starting this Saturday, My Hero Academia season 6 will release a new episode each week following the times listed above. All of these episodes will only be available to international fans via Crunchyroll. This means you still have a few days to access this streaming service if you want to enjoy the season as it is being released.

This upcoming season of the anime adaptation of Horikoshi’s manga will be divided into two cours which will be aired consecutively. My Hero Academia season 6 will commence in October 2022 and will air its last episode in March 2023.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 6?

Endeavor is ready to prove why he is the number one Hero (Image via Studio Bones)

The Paranormal Liberation Front has been created, with Shigaraki acting as their ultimate leader. The young villain is preparing to obtain the most powerful Quirk of all time, All for One. It seems like this is the perfect time to become a villain, as they are preparing an all-out assault against Hero Society.

My Hero Academia season 6 will be the darkest and most stress-inducing season to date. The Paranormal Liberation War arc has some amazing and iconic moments and battles, but it also has many of the most disturbing and heartbreaking scenes in the manga. If the anime adaptation stays true to its source, fans can expect the season to get dark as soon as it begins.

Deku as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

However, fans can also expect to see some incredible developments for some of their favorite characters. Individuals like Tokoyami and Denki, who have been underutilized in the past, may just surprise fans in My Hero Academia season 6. And, as expected, Deku and Bakugo will be at the center of it all, leading the fight against Shigaraki and his new and terrifying Quirk.

