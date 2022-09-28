Horikoshi’s drawing of Hagakure in My Hero Academia 368 sparks controversy

The initial spoilers and raw leaks for My Hero Academia 368 have been released and with them, one of the most controversial drawings Horikoshi has ever published. The color page for this upcoming chapter will finally reveal Toru Hagakure’s real appearance in full color. While fans have been asking for such a revelation for months, no one expected it would be given to us in this way.

The drawing depicts Hagakure in her Hero uniform, meaning she is entirely naked, only covered by thin stripes. This caused massive outrage amongst the community, not only due to the fact that the franchise is targeted at a younger audience but also because Toru is a 15-year-old girl.

Continue reading to learn more about how the community reacted to this drawing shown in My Hero Academia 368.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion. It contains subjects that can be triggering for some readers. Discretion is advised.

Fans on Twitter are losing hope in Horikoshi after his depiction of Hagakure in My Hero Academia 368

Moments after the image of Toru was published on social media, fans began stating how disappointed and confused they were with Horikoshi’s decision. The man has already been criticized in the past for the overtly sensual outfits he makes underage girls use in his manga. It seems like Toru will soon join this group, as revealed by the color page of My Hero Academia 368.

Instead of showing the girl in some kind of uniform or wearing her school clothes, Horikoshi opted to depict her wearing only gloves and boots. Canonically, at this point in the manga, Hagakure cannot be older than 16, as she is in either her first or second year of high school. She is far from being an adult, which only adds to the uncomfortable feeling fans get when seeing the drawing.

Why Horikoshi decided to portray one of his characters without any clothes on the color page of My Hero Academia 368 is beyond anyone’s reasoning. The fact that he chose an underage girl makes this decision far worse than we could have ever imagined. If the creator was so insistent on drawing such an inappropriate color page, he could have at least included one of his adult characters.

The problem with the image does not lie in Toru’s design as a character, as fans love the details shown on her face. The problem lies in the fact that Horikoshi, a man who more than doubles Hagakure’s age, forced a small girl to appear naked on a page of his manga.

The image feels far worse for many fans because it has nothing to do with the plot of My Hero Academia 368. The chapter is about Deku fighting with AFO for the first time since the war began. Hagakure is nowhere around this fight and has not even appeared in the manga for months. There is no reason for Horikoshi to publish this image on the official color page for his chapter.

Some fans decided to give Hagakure some clothes by drawing themselves on top of the color page of My Hero Academia 368. The fact that they could do it so easily only raised more concern in the community, as Horikoshi also had the power to give the underage girl some clothes.

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that Horikoshi will hear fans’ concerns about this picture. The creator has ignored the constant wave of criticisms about the designs of characters like Momo and Camie. We can only hope that Hagakure is not depicted in this manner ever again, as she is still a minor who should never have been drawn naked by her creator.

The story of Toru being naked

Hagakure in her Hero uniform (Image via Studio Bones)

Since the manga started, Hagakure has been seen as one of Horikoshi’s most controversial characters due to her design and Hero uniform. Her Quirk, Invisibility, allows her to bend light with her body, which makes her effectively invisible. To make full use of her powers, Toru constantly walks around without any visible clothes, as using them would cause her to be spotted.

always have a little hope Hagakure's just trolling that she's naked.... I mean they managed to make a suit perfect for Mirio but not Hagakure? #MHASpoilers the Hagakure colored illustration proves Hori's just like any other Mangakasalways have a little hope Hagakure's just trolling that she's naked.... I mean they managed to make a suit perfect for Mirio but not Hagakure? #MHASpoilers the Hagakure colored illustration proves Hori's just like any other Mangakas 😟 always have a little hope Hagakure's just trolling that she's naked.... I mean they managed to make a suit perfect for Mirio but not Hagakure?

The joke that Toru was completely naked during Hero work became something of a meme amongst the community. Many fans believed she only talked about being naked to freak her friends out. We have seen characters like Mirio having costumes that adapt to their Quirks without a problem, so Toru having an invisible outfit was not too crazy to think about.

Toru using her school uniform (Image via Studio Bones)

Sadly, it seems like all the fans who expected to see Hagakure wearing some kind of clothes were mistaken. The girl is now confirmed to have been naked all of this time. This will make seeing her in past episodes and chapters of the franchise several times more uncomfortable than it already was.

Final thoughts

The realistic drawing of Horikoshi's characters (Image via Shueisha)

In the upcoming volume of his manga, the man created an alternative universe where we could see what Bakugo, Todoroki, Deku, and All Might would look like as real humans. This once again proves how talented and creative Horikoshi can be. After so many amazing and stunning art pieces given to us by Horikoshi, many fans are saddened by how he decided to depict Hagakure.

Her portrayal on the color page of My Hero Academia 368 will most definitely taint his reputation amongst the community. Fans will forever remember the inappropriate manner in which he decided to draw one of his underage characters. Fans can only hope that the creator learns from this and avoids this type of behavior in the future.

