My Hero Academia chapter 368 spoilers: Deku masters One for All, Second User’s quirk revealed

According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 368 reveals the Second User of One of All’s quirk. Now with a complete range of seven quirks, Izuku Midoriya shows his mastery of OFA in the same chapter. Unfortunately, the Second User’s identity was not revealed.

The spoilers also revealed the cover of My Hero Academia chapter 368, and mangaka Horikoshi has drawn Tooru Hagakure in full color. The fandom has taken issue with how she is depicted, but most people are glad to have confirmation of how she looks.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 368.

My Hero Academia chapter 368 spoilers reveal the Second User’s Quirk and Midoriya’s use of OFA at 120%

Proof of Tenko's existence (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

According to spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 368 begins with AFO stating that Shigaraki is no longer there as the former has prevailed during their fusion. But Mirio notes that Tomura reacted strongly to his words, therefore he can’t be gone as it is not a perfect fusion. Nana Shimura notices the likeness of her son on Shigaraki/AFO’s arm and tells Izuku that Tomura is still there.

Shigaraki/AFO jumps, destabilizing the entire platform, but Deku remains unmoved. The villain then hits the boy with a Smash and destroys the ground, but fails to affect Deku, who ties up one of Shigaraki/AFO’s arms using a combination of Fa-Jin and Blackwhip, called Black Chain. He tries to pull the villain using the chain, but Shigaraki/AFO quickly breaks free. The Second User appears behind Deku, urging him to use Second’s quirk to end this quickly since he only has 5 minutes to defeat Shigaraki.

The Second User’s quirk is called Transmission and affects the speed of the target and the user appears faster as a result. As soon as Deku releases the energy accumulated, he gains a speed higher than the speed of the sound of the attack. There are four stages, Speed 2, Speed 3, Speed 4, and Speed 5, called Second, Third, Top, and Overdrive respectively. Shigaraki/AFO notes that the attack is stronger than the forcefield he surrounds himself with.

Deku goes for three consecutive blows in quick succession: Second, Third, and Top. The Second User comments that the quirk is stronger now than when he used to wield it. Deku appears behind AFO, preparing to hit him with Overdrive. The Second User confirms that Midoriya can now use OFA at 120% as Yoichi appears with the vestiges. He tells AFO to call it a day just as Deku hits the villain with a Detroit Smash.

Second User's quirk may have secrets (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 368 spoilers mention that unless Deku defeats Shigaraki/AFO within 5 minutes, the world will be doomed. While there is no clarification on this point, it likely has something to do with how long Deku can hold OFA at its highest potential. Another possibility would be that this is the limit of Monoma’s ability to continue copying Erasure, which he has been doing since the start of the battle.

Deku reigned in his quirks (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Either way, Deku seems to have completely compartmentalized the tragedy unfolding around him, focusing on his target and getting the job done. He has not only mastered all of the quirks but has also moved on to combining them to create something unique. Hopefully, the official translation of My Hero Academia chapter 368 will showcase Black Chain and Transmission in more detail.

