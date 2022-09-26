My Hero Academia: Deku may be overlooking a key point in his quest to save Shigaraki

My Hero Academia protagonist Deku is one with a pure heart. Born without a quirk, he knew what it felt like to be powerless. That was until he met All Might, and his world turned upside down.

The events of the manga now move to the most-awaited Paranormal Liberation War Arc. Deku and Shigaraki are set to face each other in a fight to the death. However, Deku's revelations awaken a feeling within that Shigaraki might not yet be beyond salvation.

Disclaimer: This article contains the views of the author. There are also spoilers from the manga.

My Hero Academia: Why does Deku want to save Shigaraki, and is it justified?

In Chapter 305 of the My Hero Academia manga, Deku clarifies his intentions of saving Shigaraki Tomura. As uncanny and unexpected as it seems, Deku seems to have his reasons.

During the fight against a full-powered All For One and the growing strength of One For All in Deku and Shigaraki, the two powers began to resonate. At this moment, Deku vows to the villain that he intends to save him. It seems that the pair formed a deeper connection than previously understood.

Nana Shimura in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

The chapter begins with Deku in discussion with One For All's vestiges. Nana Shimura, All Might's mentor, steps forth and asks Deku if he would be able to finish Shigaraki. Deku responded negatively, stating that he had seen the villain's dreadful childhood in a vision.

Shigaraki and his sister came from a broken family. His parents had their problems. His mother, Nana Shimura, wanted to pursue her hero career, while his father loathed heroes. Completely clueless, he was put up for adoption, and his father turned harsh towards him.

As his quirk manifested, he accidentally killed his sister and mother and eventually his father out of hatred. All For One found Shigaraki and mentored him into what he is today.

As Shigaraki combined with All For One's powers, it was revealed that the villain shared a poisonous and exploitative relationship with his body. This is what further fueled Shigaraki's hatred.

Deku states that in the villain, he sees a little child whose hope was crushed. It was this child he wanted to save. His aim was to break his outer shell and reach deeper into him. Deku did not want to exchange blows with previous villains as well. Rather, he wished he could have understood them.

Is Deku's intention justified?

While Deku's intentions seem noble, he might be missing the bigger picture. It is true that All Might and even One For All expect the power to be used for more than just killing. But can Shigaraki from My Hero Academia be saved?

Shigaraki Tomura was brainwashed and then mentored by All For One. He fed him lies and filled him with hatred towards society. Also, given Shigaraki's past, he stated in an earlier chapter that he hates everything. He feels a hole in his heart through which only anger pours.

Izuku Midoriya aka Deku in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Not to mention, Shigaraki was responsible for countless deaths. Apart from his goal, nothing interests him. While he was a victim of the situation, he took pleasure in his misdeeds. He did not have a single shred of regret for his actions.

So, it might seem that Shigaraki could be a step beyond saving. With his newfound power, he is more fearsome than ever and focuses solely on Deku. As Deku learns more about his power, he realizes that One For All is meant for something greater.

