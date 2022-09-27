My Hero Academia 368: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

The battle against AFO is about to begin with the release of My Hero Academia 368. Shigaraki is slowly fading away into the subconscious of the Symbol of Evil, and most of the Heroes are barely standing. It seems like Deku is the last hope for the good guys to win and end the war with as few casualties as possible.

Last week’s chapter focused on Deku’s reaction after seeing what Shigaraki/AFO did to Bakugo. The boy went into a fit of rage and had to be calmed down by Lemillion. My Hero Academia 368 will most likely show fans the beginning of the fight between our green-haired hero and the most terrifying villain in the world. Continue reading to learn more about this upcoming chapter’s release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga series.

Will My Hero Academia 368 show another ongoing battle?

When will the chapter come out? Where can fans read it?

Is Deku ready for the challenge? (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia 368 is set to be released this Monday, October 3, at around 00:00 am JST. Leaks and spoilers will most likely be available a couple of days before the release. The chapter will be released simultaneously for fans all over the globe to enjoy at the same time. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the chapter will be released in different time zones.

Pacific Daylight time – 8:00 am, October 2

Central Daylight time – 10:00 am, October 2

Eastern Daylight time – 11:00 am, October 2

British Summer time – 4:00 pm, October 2

Central European Summer time– 5:00 pm, October 2

Indian Standard time – 8:30 pm, October 2

Philippine time – 11:00 pm, October 2

Australian Central Daylight time – 00:30 pm, October 3

As usual, My Hero Academia 368 will be available to read on both Viz Media’s Manga Plus website and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. These are the only official platforms for the series, and we encourage fans to use them as doing so supports the official release. If you want to read the previous chapters, you can do so on Shonen Jump+ for a small fee.

What to expect from My Hero Academia 368?

Deku and the vestiges (Image via Shueisha)

With Mirio’s help, Deku was finally able to calm down and regain control of his Quirks. With the constant support of the previous OFA users, he is ready to face his most powerful enemy yet. My Hero Academia 368 is most likely going to give fans the first few moments of what could become the most impressive battle of the manga series.

However, Deku is not as worried about defeating AFO as he is about saving Shigaraki. The first thing the boy did after regaining control of his emotions was ask the villain if Shigaraki was still there. Izuku will stop at nothing until Tenko is either free from AFO’s influence or dead. This will be the final test for Deku to determine what kind of hero he wants to become in the future.

Bakugo and All Might's vestige (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia 368 could also explain why All Might and Yoichi did not appear to support Deku during the last panel of chapter 367. Fans have theorized that this may have to do with Bakugo. Not long ago, the boy had a vision of All Might inside his mindscape, similar to the ones Deku had with his predecessors. What this could mean for Bakugo is yet to be seen.

On the other hand, the chapter could completely abandon Deku and AFO and instead focus on the other fights occurring at the moment. We still do not know what happened to Dabi and Shoto, who were still battling a few chapters ago. The Heroes that were trying to stop AFO’s original body have also not appeared in the manga for a while, so it could also be time for them to return to their battle.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Deku sees Bakugo (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia 367 started with Deku noticing the state in which his friends, particularly Bakugo, were left in after fighting Shigaraki. The villain mocked the green-haired hero, asking him if he enjoyed his present. Deku went into a rage, losing control of his emotions and Quirks.

Lemillion had to reassure the boy that Bakugo was still alive, helping Deku to calm down a bit. With a clear mind and the support of the previous users of OFA, Izuku was prepared to fight AFO. Still, before commencing the battle, Midoriya took the time to ask the villain if there was any semblance of Shigaraki inside of him.

