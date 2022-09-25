My Hero Academia: 4 times Deku learned from his mistakes (and 4 times Bakugo did the same)

Everybody has a lesson to learn in My Hero Academia, and that includes Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo. Despite their power and potential, these Class 1-A students are only high school teenagers, so they still have a lot of growing up to do.

Midoriya and Bakugo started off the series with a lot of weaknesses, but they have managed to overcome them in My Hero Academia. Here's a look at what changed over the course of the series. Midoriya and Bakugo have greatly improved themselves in My Hero Academia.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

Deku has learned a lot over the years in My Hero Academia

4) Midoriya gains more confidence

Midoriya didn't have many friends at the start of the series. When he first enrolled in U.A. High School, he was very shy around people. However, once he familiarized himself with people like Ochako Uraraka and Tenya Ida, Midoriya started to gain some confidence.

While he can be socially awkward, the young hero expresses himself more freely than ever before, especially when he shows off his moves in My Hero Academia.

3) He learns to control the OFA Quirk with Gran Torino

Mioriya didn't always have good control of his OFA Quirk in My Hero Academia. Sometimes he would break his bones just to fire off powerful attacks. However, when he realized that he could cut his career short with this reckless behavior, he sought guidance from Gran Torino.

The Pro Hero taught him a more effective way to use the OFA Quirk, With the Full Cowling technique, Midoriya could distribute energy across his body, rather than his arms or his fingers. He no longer had to worry about making his own mother cry due to his dangerous fighting style.

2) Midoriya finally lets his classmates fight with him

It can be argued that Midoriya has quite the Hero Complex. He would put everybody's needs above his own. After the mass breakout at Tartarus prison, Midoriya left the U.A. so he could protect his fellow students. However, all he did was end up worrying them.

When he was confronted by Class 1-A for his recent behavior, Midoriya was completely broken down in My Hero Academia. They did everything they could to reason with him in the hope that he would regain his senses.

Thankfully, he realized that he couldn't fight Shigaraki and his minions alone. Midoriya could always share his burden with the rest of his classmates in My Hero Academia.

1) He doesn't go into feral mode against Shigaraki in the final war

During the final arc, Tomura Shigaraki critically injured several heroes, including Bakugo himself. By the time Midoriya arrived on the U.A. battlefield, he nearly lost control of his emotions when he saw what happened.

His feral mode is both a strength and a weakness. To protect his friends, Midoriya will jump straight into battle without any regard for his own safety. With that in mind, Shigaraki wanted him to be careless for the easy kill.

Thankfully, a little pep talk from Mirio Togata changed everything for Midoriya. He realized that he needed to "control his own heart" if he wanted to save everyone. For the first time in My Hero Academia, he went into a major fight with all his emotions in check.

Of course, Bakugo also learned a few lessons in My Hero Academia

4) Bakugo leads his team to victory in Joint Training

Setsuna Tokage greatly underestimated Bakugo in the fourth round of the Joint Training arc. Her main strategy was to split Bakugo up from his own teammates. She believed that he wouldn't get along with them and that he would go off to do whatever he wanted.

Of course, by this point in My Hero Academia, Bakugo had already learned the value of teamwork. Izuku Midoriya was able to confirm that in previous arcs, such as the Final Exams when they fought All Might together.

In the end, Bakugo worked effectively with his teammates, resulting in a clean sweep against Class 1-B.

3) He learns to work better with children

Needless to say, Bakugo doesn't get along with anybody in My Hero Academia, let alone children. Best Jeanist was always worried about his abrasive mentality. Keep in mind that heroes need to have people look up to them.

In a surprising turn of events, Bakugo did showcase maturity in the Remedial Course arc. With the help of Shoto Todoroki, he managed to control an entire classroom full of kids. Best Jeanist would've been greatly impressed here.

Bakugo also met a kid who shared a very similar personality but, the key difference is that Bakugo told him not to look down on everybody. Otherwise, he would never have figured out his own faults in My Hero Academia.

2) He saves Midoriya during the Paranormal Liberation War

In his own way, Bakugo did want to make amends with Midoriya. He used to bully the latter relentlessly back in middle school. However, by this point in My Hero Academia, his pride didn't allow him to directly apologize.

Instead, Bakugo wanted Midoriya to grow stronger over time. However, even Bakugo knew that Midoriya couldn't do everything by himself, let alone when he fought Shigaraki in the Paranormal Liberation War. The villain was destroying everybody he came into contact with.

In a desperate moment, Bakugo did something for Midoriya that he never would've done before in My Hero Academia. He put his life on the line to save his fellow student and took a direct blow from Shigaraki's attack.

1) Bakugo finally apologizes for everything he did

A major point of contention in My Hero Academia was that Bakugo was far too cruel during his childhood. He relentlessly made fun of Midoriya for his Quirkless nature. Bakugo even told him to jump off a building so he could reincarnate to somebody with a Quirk.

Needless to say, Bakugo is very proud and never allows himself to look weak. He is not sentimental enough to simply apologize for his actions. However, that all changed when Midoriya left the U.A. High School. Class 1-A had a very difficult time bringing him back to his senses.

At the end of this confrontation, Bakugo finally worked up the courage to apologize for what he did. He fully admitted that he was totally wrong and that Midoriya was always better than him. For once in his life, Bakugo showed grace and humility in the My Hero Academia series.

