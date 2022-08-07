My Hero Academia’s Izuku Midoriya has become one of new-gen shonen’s biggest stars, courtesy of the series’ 8-year run so far. Series creator, author, and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi has certainly struck gold when it comes to his protagonist, with many pegging him as their current favorite among all the new-gen main characters.

While he may be a fan-favorite character, there are clear similarities between him and those he competes with. His creation also takes inspiration from other characters, both main and secondary. As a result, some clear comparisons can be drawn between My Hero Academia’s protagonist and other characters from other anime, especially within the shonen category.

Here are 10 anime characters like Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia's Izuku Midoriya possesses incredible similarities to many shonen stars

1) Yuji Itadori

Bon @LUMPIAWHXRE Coming in hot and fresh (from the grave babyyyyyy)



7. Yuji Itadori



Ok he annoyed me with the hero complex but that's too be expected since he's the Main protagonist 🗣️🗣️ Coming in hot and fresh (from the grave babyyyyyy)7. Yuji ItadoriOk he annoyed me with the hero complex but that's too be expected since he's the Main protagonist 🗣️🗣️ https://t.co/vbwJUBY6y9

Like Jujutsu Kaisen’s Yuji Itadori, My Hero Academia’s Midoriya shows clear signs of a hero complex, with many key similarities between the two. Both feel a responsibility to carry everything on their own, especially when they make costly mistakes. Both also express a desire to rescue even those who don’t want to be saved, as long as they think it’s what’s best.

Finally, both are shown to take their failures very heavily and seriously, truly treating them like they'll bring about the end of the world even if those affected by said mistakes don’t see it that way.

2) Senku Ishigami

Ren @renccn Senku is easily one of the smartest characters in anime Senku is easily one of the smartest characters in anime 💚 https://t.co/P3MQCwePYH

Dr. Stone’s Senku Ishigami and Izuku Midoriya are both incredibly smart individuals, albeit in different ways. Whereas Senku’s brain is an encyclopedia of all things science in a general sense, Midoriya tends to be more analytical and problem-solving oriented throughout the series.

Regardless of this key difference, both are proven to be incredibly smart, well beyond any reasonable doubt.

3) Monkey D. Luffy

junie b jones ⁷ @junafordbjones luffy’s love for his friends is so endearing luffy’s love for his friends is so endearing

One character trait of One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy, which is often among the most praised, is his ability to make friends with anyone, as well as the vast love he has for said friends. The My Hero Academia lead isn’t as skilled at universally making friends as Luffy, but he undoubtedly cares just as much about his friends as the rubber pirate does.

One key example that shows this is the Tartarus Escapees Arc, during which he runs himself ragged just to guarantee his friends’ safety, clearly expressing how deeply he cares.

4) Shikamaru Nara

Simple Boi @A_VideoGame_Boi Bleach_Bae @Bleach_Bae



Who wins Rock Lee with Byakugan vs Shikamaru with SharinganWho wins Rock Lee with Byakugan vs Shikamaru with Sharingan Who wins 🔥 https://t.co/VXwAqChKsu Honestly? Shikamaru wins. Shikamaru is a master tactician and able to cum up with plans on the spot, if he's got the Sharigans and knows how Lee fights, then Lee stands no chance as Shikamaru will have a nearly perfect plan set up for him twitter.com/Bleach_Bae/sta… Honestly? Shikamaru wins. Shikamaru is a master tactician and able to cum up with plans on the spot, if he's got the Sharigans and knows how Lee fights, then Lee stands no chance as Shikamaru will have a nearly perfect plan set up for him twitter.com/Bleach_Bae/sta…

Two major similarities between Naruto’s Shikamaru Nara and My Hero Academia’s Izuku Midoriya are their analytical skills and being quick to anger. Shikamaru shows this throughout the entirety of his series, constantly being looked to for tactical advice and leadership, while Deku’s skill in this area involves problem-solving.

Both are also shown to have a short temper, with Shikamaru showing a different side of him following Asuma’s death and Deku upon Bakugou’s assault by Shigaraki.

5) Takemichi Hanagaki

♡ @bpdkokonoi takemichi, our crybaby hero takemichi, our crybaby hero

Unfortunately for both, the main similarity that Tokyo Revengers’ Takemichi Hanagaki and My Hero Academia’s Deku share is their penchant for being crybabies. Fans of both series have constantly ridiculed each protagonist for this and for good reason, considering how often and excessively both are shown to cry.

While Midoriya grows out of this as the series progresses, Takemichi, unfortunately, remains someone who is always tearing up around the slightest conflict, even as the series approaches its end.

6) Gon Freecss

sara @Iaozuwei Gon is so angry and hurt and I really cannot be mad at him for how he’s acting but I feel so sad for killua who has to watch this all happen and be the voice of reason despite seeing his best friend suffer :( Gon is so angry and hurt and I really cannot be mad at him for how he’s acting but I feel so sad for killua who has to watch this all happen and be the voice of reason despite seeing his best friend suffer :( https://t.co/TwwuWJs9qQ

Hunter x Hunter’s Gon Freecss and Izuku Midoriya are both shown to be incredibly prone to anger for the sake of their friends, as aforementioned with the latter. The former even sacrifices his own lifespan for the sake of avenging mentor Kite, emphasizing exactly how much his friends matter to him like Izuku also does.

Furthermore, as an added bonus, both are two of the few shonen anime protagonists with fully green hair. While this similarity isn’t as significant as the former, it is yet another trait, though physical, the two share.

7) Tanjiro Kamado

While this has only come up recently for Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro Kamado has always been portrayed as someone who looks for the good in everyone, including his enemies. No matter how much pain and suffering a demon causes him, civilians, or his friends and family, he always is shown to have compassion for them in their final moments.

Similarly, Midoriya recently showed deep compassion for Tomura Shigaraki, expressing a desire to save the boy from All for One rather than defeat him alongside his mentor. He also sees the good in others earlier in the series, but this marks one of the first times he has done so for an enemy.

8) Emma

senyi @salmonradish hm i don't really get why some ppl are like "lol tpn jumped the shark when emma said that she doesn't want to kill demons" she's ?? been empathetic + compassionate when it comes to other ppl from the very beginning????? why is this surprising lmao hm i don't really get why some ppl are like "lol tpn jumped the shark when emma said that she doesn't want to kill demons" she's ?? been empathetic + compassionate when it comes to other ppl from the very beginning????? why is this surprising lmao

The Promised Neverland’s Emma and My Hero Academia’s Izuku Midoriya are both incredibly kind, always willing to empathize with nearly anyone they encounter. Both are incredibly aware and understanding of the emotions of those around them, demonstrating similar leadership qualities in the process.

While their situations are different, their portrayal only highlights how similar the two are when it comes to being compassionate.

9) Shoyo Hinata

Haikyu!!’s Shoyo Hinata is often said to be one of the kindest characters in anime, a title which can undoubtedly be awarded to the My Hero Academia protagonist as well. Both are never shown to be outright mean to people, always preferring to make friends with those around them rather than make enemies of them.

Although both are shown to tease their friends sometimes, it is very clearly in a loving way and not meant with any malice in any context.

10) Yusuke Urameshi

(Ahmed) Monkey D. Luffy @StrawHatShonen Yusuke Urameshi will forever be one of the greatest main characters of all time a leader of a team full of legends. Yusuke Urameshi will forever be one of the greatest main characters of all time a leader of a team full of legends. https://t.co/hRtagLkg4A

Yu Yu Hakusho’s Yusuke Urameshi is often hailed as one of the most helpful characters in anime, a title which fits Izuku Midoriya just as well. The two are always seeking to extend a helping hand whenever they can, even to those they don’t know. It eventually becomes the defining characteristic of Yusuke and a major one for Midoriya as well.

Additionally, both demonstrate admirable leadership qualities when they take the initiative in commanding a group, though using different methods to display this side of them.

