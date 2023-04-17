Jujutsu Kaisen hints at what Yuji may have consumed to survive and it's horrific

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 was released on Monday, April 17, much to the hype and excitement of fans worldwide. In this chapter, we see Kenjaku talking to Kogane about closing the entry of new players to the Culling Game, threatening to otherwise put an end to the game by destroying Tengen’s Joukai barriers.

He added another rule which stated that the Culling Game would end when all players, except Geto and Megumi, have died. The chapter also featured Itadori being adamant about continuing the fight, saying that he’ll eat anything as long as he gets to kill Sukuna. This has led to a viral theory stating that Itadori may have consumed the remaining Death Womb paintings.

It is possible that Yuji Itadori consumed the remaining Death Painting Wombs in Jujutsu Kaisen

Myamura @king_jin_woo "To kill Sukuna, I'm gonna eat anything"

"It's fine as they live on inside you"



Don't tell me..... Did Yuji consume the remaining Death Womb paintings!? "To kill Sukuna, I'm gonna eat anything""It's fine as they live on inside you"Don't tell me..... Did Yuji consume the remaining Death Womb paintings!? https://t.co/eZFFnlhsfF

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220, we see Yuji Itadori talking to Rin Amai, expressing his determination to keep fighting. He told Amai that Shoka Ieiri had described him as a cursed item infused with Sukuna’s cursed energy. He also stated that he’d eat anything as long as he got to kill Sukuna.

Later in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220, Yuji conversed with Choso, who handed him records of soul research that Tsukumo left along with the back of the prison realm. Yuji expressed his gratitude and mentioned his brothers. Choso replied to this by saying that it was alright since his brothers would continue to live inside Yuji.

Yuji talking to Choso in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 (Image via Shueisha)

Yuji’s conversation with Choso and his earlier statement has caused fans to speculate that he may have already consumed the remaining Death Womb paintings. Given the current circumstances, it wouldn’t be surprising if he did. So, it is possible that his unwavering determination to kill the King of Curses could have driven him to consume the remaining Death Womb paintings.

Choso’s statement about his brothers living on inside Yuji could also be interpreted in two ways. Firstly, it could mean that the remaining Death Womb paintings have been consumed by Yuji, resulting in him gaining power. Alternatively, Choso could be implying that Yuji is his brother as well and that his other siblings will live on through him.

Flores Luna, O @green_layer @king_jin_woo I always wondered why Gege would draw the cursed paintings on the table, as if that were the appropriate place to have guests. Seems now that they weren't guests at all, they were the main course @king_jin_woo I always wondered why Gege would draw the cursed paintings on the table, as if that were the appropriate place to have guests. Seems now that they weren't guests at all, they were the main course

Furthermore, Yuji also stated in chapter 220 that he had some ideas for helping Megumi Fushiguro, whose body was taken over by Sukuna. These ideas could very well be tied to him consuming the Death Womb paintings.

The idea of the paintings being consumed by Yuji to increase his strength is supported by many, as they believe it’s the only way he’ll be able to compete with Sukuna. However, this is only a theory for now, and we will have to wait for Gege Akutami to substantiate it in the upcoming chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

