Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 brings Yuta, Maki & Yuji trio back

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 spoilers and raw scans were released on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, bringing with them a thrilling update. While the trauma of Megumi’s apparently final “death” was all but officially confirmed by the last issue, an exciting reunion revealed in the most recent spoilers and raw scans has helped ease the pain.

This is largely due to the alleged reunion of Maki Zenin, Yuji Itadori, and Yuta Okkotsu in the issue, essentially reforming the Avengers of Tokyo Jujutsu High. Similarly, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220’s final moments allegedly tease the return of Satoru Gojo as being imminent and possibly occurring in the following issues.

With the aforementioned trio back together and Gojo set to be freed shortly, fans are wondering what’s next for the powerhouse squad of Tokyo Jujutsu High sorcerers. Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly what could be next for the group following their reunion, as well as briefly recaps the alleged spoilers for the upcoming chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 set to reunite some of Tokyo Jujutsu High's most powerful students

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 allegedly begins with a brief shot of the prison realm, before focusing on Kenjaku who is spending his 309 points. After fans learn about the different barriers Tengen has erected, they see Kenjaku essentially logic loop his Kogane into closing entry into the Culling Game for new players. He adds another rule to end the Culling Games when all players except “Geto and Megumi” die.

Tengen asks Kenjaku why he doesn’t just destroy the barriers, to which he points out they’re essential to merge the former. The two then come upon Sukuna’s original, mummified corpse, which Kenjaku plans to offer to him as a “souvenir.” It is then revealed that Hana Kurusu and the other members of the Tokyo Jujutsu High sorcerer group are all still alive.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 then sees Angel reveal that it can’t switch vessels like Sukuna can, also elaborating on why many sorcerers joined Kenjaku’s plan. It’s then revealed that Yuji is now analogous to a Cursed Object which was dipped in Sukuna’s Cursed Energy. After expressing his desire to save Megumi and defeat Sukuna at any cost, the full group reunites as the issue’s final panels tease Satoru Gojo’s imminent return.

What’s next for Tokyo Jujutsu High’s Avengers squad

With Yuji, Maki, Yuta, Kinji Hakari, Toge Inumaki, Panda, and essentially every other ally the group has gathered now reunited, fans can expect major events to occur in the next few chapters. The alleged tease of Gojo’s release at the issue’s end further suggests this, especially with Hana Kurusu still alive and (likely) able to free him from the Prison Realm.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 also offers particular attention to the next generation of sorcerers. This is evidenced by both Shoko Ieiri’s speech at the issue’s end, as well as the group being joined by young sorcerers such as Ui Ui, who is Mei Mei’s younger brother. Various allied rookie sorcerers who were met during the Culling Games are also present, truly establishing the next generation’s presence.

In the subsequent chapters, fans can expect the group to split up into various squads with each having its own goal to achieve. Some will undoubtedly focus on rescuing Satoru Gojo, while others will almost certainly focus on locating Sukuna and figuring out how to free Megumi. Likewise, a third squad designed to combat Kenjaku should also be designated.

Exactly who will be a part of each group is hard to tell as of the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220’s alleged spoiler information. Nevertheless, there are a few key placements fans can anticipate. Hana Kurusu, for example, will undoubtedly be a part of the “Free Gojo Squad,” while Kinji Hakari and Yuta Okkotsu will each join one of the two combat squads.

However, this is all speculative, with the upcoming issue still far from an official release. Should the spoiler information and raw scans be corroborated come the issue’s official release on Monday, April 17 at 12AM JST, fans can expect a situation similar to the one described above to begin unfolding.

