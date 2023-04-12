Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 spoilers and raw scans: Kenjaku forces Kogane to close the entrance for new players in Culling Games

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 spoilers have created quite a stir among fans of the series as leaked raw scans reveal Kenjaku's plans to end the long Culling game by adding new rules. Additionally, Yuji and others are back on the panel of Jujutsu Kaisen to save Megumi and Gojo. The text-heavy chapter brings several exciting developments that will have fans on the edge of their seats.

In the previous chapter, a fierce battle came to an end, with Sukuna summoning Mahoraga to defeat Yorozu. As Yorozu seemed to have passed on and Megumi sank deep into the abyss with a crying face, the stage is set for a new plot point and storyline. The chapter is packed with surprises and revelations that will have a lasting impact on the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 spoilers: Kenjaku changes plans to end the Culling game, as Yuji and others gather to defeat Sukuna and Kenjaku

delibrations @delibrations



Page 1



Title: self limitation and cleansing



A look at the prison realm housing gojo satoru along with a side panel featuring points of geto suguru which counts to 309.



#JJK220 #JJKSpoilers #JujutsuKaisen220 Jujutsu kaisen 220 summary threadPage 1Title: self limitation and cleansingA look at the prison realm housing gojo satoru along with a side panel featuring points of geto suguru which counts to 309. Jujutsu kaisen 220 summary threadPage 1Title: self limitation and cleansingA look at the prison realm housing gojo satoru along with a side panel featuring points of geto suguru which counts to 309.#JJK220 #JJKSpoilers #JujutsuKaisen220 https://t.co/lSrUrGXgWY

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 spoilers, the chapter begins in a different plot place other than the previous chapter, with Kenjaku having a conversation with Kogane to close the entry of new participants into the Culling game.

Kogane denies the proposition as it conflicts with rule number 7 of the Culling Game, which states that no rule can be added that conflicts with the everlasting feature of the game. However, Kenjaku presses Kogane and adds a new rule regarding no new player entry.

As the story unfolds, Kenjaku explains the importance of Joukai, a Pure Barrier meant to suppress the birth of curses, and the four main Joukais that enhance the accuracy of the barrier technique. He also reveals that the Culling Game is a Bonkai, a stronger barrier than Joukai, made using Tengen's Joukai barriers as a base.

Kenjaku's plan involves merging Joukai with Tengen, and he even adds another rule to the Culling game that it will end when all players except Goo and Megumi are dead.

FREE SAT☆RU (free megumi first tho) @goatgumi #JJK220



“I WILL EAT ANYTHING TO KILL HIM” yuji will put himself back through hell just to save megumi, oh i’m ill “I WILL EAT ANYTHING TO KILL HIM” yuji will put himself back through hell just to save megumi, oh i’m ill #JJK220“I WILL EAT ANYTHING TO KILL HIM” yuji will put himself back through hell just to save megumi, oh i’m ill https://t.co/rVmlnuylTe

The chapter takes a turn as Ui Ui and Maki discuss Kenjaku's plan, and Maki asks Ui Ui whether the Culling game will end if they kill Sukuna and Kenjaku. Meanwhile, it is revealed that Hana Kurusu, aka the Angel, is alive, saved by Amai, and treated by Shoko. Hana, however, cannot engage in any battle now, and she explains her reasons for joining Kenjaku's plan in the first place.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 spoilers also show Yuji and Amai reflecting on their actions, with the former expressing gratitude to Amai for saving Hana. Despite Sukuna not being inside him, Yuji remains confident in his ability to fight, as he never received any help from Sukuna anyway.

Yuji also learns from Shoko that he is now like a cursed object, dipped in the cursed energy of Sukuna. Yuji is now determined to defeat Sukuna at any cost.

As the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 spoilers come to a close, Choso hands over a report to Yuji regarding the Prison Realm, where everyone has gathered. Yuji mentions that he has several plans to save Megumi, and the scene ends with Shoko remembering Gojo's words about not being alone anymore.

With the room filled with allies, Shoko wishes for Gojo to return, setting the stage for an epic showdown.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 spoilers have excited and intrigued fans about what will come next in the series. The chapter introduces a new plotline with Kenjaku's plan to end the Culling Game and the introduction of new rules. The inclusion of new characters and the return of Yuji and others add to the excitement.

It is apparent that the manga will be moving in a new direction, and fans cannot wait to see how the story will unfold. The chapter reveals new information about the Joukai and Bonkai barriers, which adds to the world-building aspect of the series.

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 spoilers promise an exciting and action-packed continuation of the series, making fans anticipate the official release of the chapter.

Poll : 0 votes