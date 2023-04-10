Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 release date and time, countdown, what to expect, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 is set to be released on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be available to read in a digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated website and app.

Previously, chapter 219 had focused on Yorozu and Sukuna's past as to show the connection between the duo. As the scene transistioned into the present, the fierce battle came to a closure after Sukuna summoned the ultimate weapon Mahoraga, which eventually led to Yorozu's defeat and her subsequent death.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 might change the plot place as the battle came to a conclusion

The upcoming installment of Jujutsu Kaisen will be available to Japanese readers on Monday, April 17, at 12 am JST. International readers can read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, April 17, 2023

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 is likely to change the perspectives as the battle between Yorozu and Sukuna has come to a conclusion. As such, Yuji and others may come to the scene after a long period of break.

Additionally, the focus of the chapter may move from the Sendai colony as Sukuna has completed his mission there. However, it's still uncertain whether Megumi can come back again as Sukuna used his technique to take down Yorozu, who was in possession of Tsumiki's body.

A brief recap of chapter 219

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219, titled Bath 4, starts with a flashback to the Heian Era during a festival where Sukuna and Yorozu were invited to worship in hopes of a good harvest. Yorozu becomes infatuated with Sukuna upon first sight, but her attempt to get closer to him is thwarted by Uraume. The chapter then reveals that Yorozu was slashed during this encounter, leading to her death in the past.

The story transitions back to the present, where Yorozu is seen battling Sukuna on the battlefield. She confidently declares her intention to kill Sukuna and unleashes a powerful technique called True Sphere, followed by her Domain Expansion, Threefold Affliction. Despite her best efforts, Sukuna remains unaffected and questions why he should bother using his Domain Expansion to counter hers.

In response, Sukuna summons Mahoraga, the ultimate weapon, which destroys Yorozu's domain and True Sphere. He chastises her for relying on a one-dimensional cursed technique, making it easy for him to see through her strategy. Despite being defeated, Yorozu appears content that Sukuna understood her and her technique before she passed on, leaving something behind for him to remember her by.

The chapter concludes with the implication that Tsumiki, Megumi's sister, died alongside Yorozu. The final panel shows a distraught Megumi sinking into an abyss, leaving readers questioning his future and the potential to save his sister.

