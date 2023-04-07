7 most absurd Domain Expansions in Jujutsu Kaisen manga

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, domain expansions are considered the pinnacle of a sorcerer's or cursed spirit's power. These techniques create an enclosed space where the user's abilities are significantly amplified, making them nearly impossible to defeat within their domain.

These Domain Expansions not only highlight the originality and depth of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga but also push the boundaries of what can be considered "normal" in the world of cursed energy. In this article, let's delve into the seven most absurd Domain Expansions in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, ranking them in ascending order.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion on the subject and contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga: Delving into the least to most absurd Domain Expansions

7) Jogo's Coffin of the Iron Mountain

Jogo, a formidable cursed spirit, possesses a Domain Expansion known as Coffin of the Iron Mountain. This technique creates an enclosed space resembling a volcanic landscape with molten lava, scorching heat, and rocky terrain. Within this domain, Jogo can manipulate the volcanic environment to his advantage, launching powerful attacks made of lava and flames at his enemies.

The absurdity of this Domain Expansion lies in the drastic transformation of its surroundings into a dangerous, volcanic landscape. This extreme environmental change not only makes it difficult for opponents to navigate and fight but also exposes them to lethal heat and molten lava, making survival nearly impossible. The Coffin of the Iron Mountain showcases the destructive potential of nature and the twisted imagination of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

6) Megumi Fushiguro's Chimera Shadow Garden

Megumi Fushiguro's Chimera Shadow Garden is another absurd Domain Expansion based on the Ten Shadows Technique that creates a powerful, shadowy world by filling the area with a vast black liquid, where he can summon and control various Shikigami to aid him in battle. The shadowy environment amplifies his shikigami's power and allows Megumi to merge with them, increasing his own abilities.

The absurdity of this Domain Expansion comes from the fact that Megumi cannot fully control it. His incomplete expansion includes a giant elephant, a divine wolf, and more, all of which can be summoned at will. This unique assortment of creatures adds a layer of unpredictability to Megumi's battles, making the Chimera Shadow Garden an incredibly powerful technique.

5) Higuruma’s Deadly Sentencing

Hiromi Higuruma, a skilled Jujutsu sorcerer and prosecutor, possesses a Domain Expansion called Deadly Sentencing. This technique creates a courtroom setting where the domain functions as a trial, with Shikigami, known as Judgeman, presiding and Higuruma acting as the prosecutor. In this domain, adversaries go through trials and receive punishment based on how guilty they believe they are, with cursed energy amplifying the punishment.

The absurdity of Deadly Sentencing lies in its use of a courtroom to determine an opponent's guilt, but if the defendant is proven innocent, then the defendant is free to go. This makes it one of the most unconventional and unique Domain Expansions in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. It highlights the creativity of the series and pushes the boundaries of what a Domain Expansion can be.

4) Smallpox Deity’s Graveyard Domain

The Graveyard Domain is used by the cursed spirit Smallpox Deity which Pseudo-Geto summoned. It creates a landscape filled with tombstones and decaying corpses, symbolizing death and decay. Within this domain, the Smallpox Deity can trap its opponent in a vertical coffin and infect them with the deadly smallpox virus, causing a painful death within three seconds.

The absurdity of this Domain Expansion is due to its morbid nature and ability to spread real-life, devastating diseases. The use of smallpox as a weapon is terrifying, showcasing the darker aspects of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and providing a unique twist to the concept of Domain Expansions.

3) Dagon's Horizon of the Captivating Skandha

Dragon, a powerful cursed spirit, uses a Domain Expansion called Horizon of the Captivating Skandha. Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime fans may remember this as the beach where Geto, Jogo, and others frequently meet.

This technique engulfs the surrounding area in a massive ocean where Dragon can manipulate the water and summon monstrous sea creatures to attack his opponents. The sudden transformation of the environment into an underwater battlefield is both breathtaking and absurd.

The sheer scale of Dragon's Domain Expansion and the terrifying sea creatures he can summon adds a sense of awe and astonishment to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. This technique challenges the limits of what a Domain Expansion can achieve, and it can overpower several other domains.

2) Hakari's Idle Death Gamble

Kinji Hakari, a third-year Tokyo Jujutsu High student, has a Domain Expansion called Idle Death Gamble. This technique transports opponents into a casino-like setting where they must participate in a high-stakes game of chance.

The game's outcome determines the players' fate, with the losers suffering severe consequences. The technique is so severe that it makes him one of the strongest sorcerers in the series.

The absurdity of Idle Death Gamble lies in its premise, as it forces opponents to participate in a game of chance instead of a traditional battle. This Domain Expansion showcases the creative and unconventional nature of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and adds an element of suspense and unpredictability to the story.

1) Mahito's Self-Embodiment of Perfection

Mahito's Self-Embodiment of Perfection is arguably the most absurd Domain Expansion in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. This technique creates a space where Mahito can manipulate his own soul, allowing him to alter his body in grotesque and horrifying ways. He can also manipulate the souls of others within his domain through Idle Transfiguration, twisting them into monstrous forms or even causing instant death.

The sheer horror and grotesqueness of this Domain Expansion make it stand out among the rest, highlighting the twisted nature of Mahito and the darkness that permeates the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. The Self-Embodiment of Perfection pushes the boundaries of what a Domain Expansion can be, making it the most absurd technique of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

As the story of Jujutsu Kaisen continues to unfold, there is no doubt that even more absurd and jaw-dropping Domain Expansions will be introduced. These techniques demonstrate the series' seemingly endless potential and guarantee that Jujutsu Kaisen fans will remain enthralled for many years to come.

