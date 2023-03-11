Jujutsu Kaisen reveals how Sukuna plans to suppress Megumi's soul in chapter 216

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen was unofficially released on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in a scanlated version. Chapter 216 proved to be an exciting turn of events as fans read along in horror while seeing Sukuna’s bath be completed, which is based on a real-world Chinese apothecary practice.

Readers also learned that the main purpose of the long-teased bath was to give Sukuna near-total control over his new vessel, Megumi Fushiguro. However, Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest issue also revealed what Sukuna intends as the final nail in Megumi’s spiritual coffin.

Jujutsu Kaisen reveals Sukuna’s intent to kill Tsumiki Fushiguro with Megumi’s own hands

Brief chapter recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 began with Kenjaku, Uraume, and Sukuna returning to the Zenin Clan base. The former reveals his intent to end the Culling Game so he can merge with Tengen before sharing his interest in Sukuna’s bath. He reveals that the bath was originally used to transform family heirlooms into Cursed Tools to protect them from outsiders.

Kenjaku further says that a solution of Cursed Energy is created by grinding and straining organisms chosen in a Kodoku ritual. A Kodoku ritual is one in which Chinese poison-makers participate, putting several poisonous insects into a jar and making a poison out of whichever survived. Kenjaku then realizes Uraume used Cursed Spirits for the ritual, prompting her to explain how she could harvest their body parts.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 then reveals that the purpose of the bath is to sink Megumi Fushiguro’s soul much deeper into darkness. Sukuna then exits the bath and asks where Tsumiki Fushiguro is, compelling Kenjaku to bring up how Yorozu has always had a one-sided crush on Sukuna. Megumi then reveals that he doesn’t need Yorozu but rather his vessel.

Sukuna plans on killing Tsumiki Fushiguro to completely sink Megumi within him, essentially killing the latter and possessing his body. Kenjaku then brings Sukuna to Sendai Colony, where he kills Ryu Ishigori in a brief fight before confronting Yorozu. The chapter ends as the two apparent old acquaintances come face to face.

Sukuna plans to suppress Megumi’s soul through the death of someone close to him

jjk imagines @jujufalse sukuna realizing megumi is resisting him whenever he attacks yuji



sukuna realizing megumi is resisting him whenever he attacks yuji https://t.co/kgFEqQwdbS

As Sukuna alludes to in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, his intention is that killing Tsumiki Fushiguro with Megumi Fushiguro’s own hands will essentially kill the latter. More specifically, Sukuna’s intent is to have Megumi’s soul sink so far into the abyss of death that it’s never able to wrest control from Sukuna again.

It’s worth noting that Sukuna doesn’t ever specifically say that Megumi will die, implying that his soul will still exist somewhere within their shared body. This is likely due to Sukuna being unable to kill Megumi’s soul without killing himself or harming his new body, both of which are things Sukuna would obviously want to avoid.

In other words, Sukuna is doing everything he can to get as much control over his new body as quickly as he can. His recent revelation in previous Jujutsu Kaisen chapters regarding Megumi limiting his Cursed Energy output likely plays a major role in this decision-making. Likewise, it’s why Sukuna’s first comments to Uraume were about the bath once their escape was secured.

While some fans may be looking at this as a potential win in terms of keeping Megumi alive, that’s not necessarily the case. If Sukuna is confident enough in this process to bet his own existence on it, readers can assume that Megumi’s soul is beyond reclamation at this point. This will only ring truer if Sukuna ends up killing Tsumiki Fushiguro with Megumi’s own hands.

Even if the future Jujutsu Kaisen chapters show that this does not happen, things look grim for Megumi. With Satoru Gojo still sealed and Yuta Okkotsu nowhere to be found, time is running out to save Megumi.

