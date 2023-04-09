Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219: Yorozu's Heian-era connection to Sukuna and the climactic battle with Megumi's fate at stake

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 is now available to read on Shueisha’s affiliated website and app. The chapter's release brought a whirlwind of emotions with it, stirring the hearts of the series' readers. The chapter unraveled Yorozu's connection to Sukuna and her tragic fate while also leaving readers in suspense about the future of Megumi and his sister Tsumiki.

In the previous chapter, an extended explanation regarding Yorozu’s construction was provided to depict how strong a sorceress she was. Additionally, Sukuna summoned two new Shikigami, Round Deer and Piercing Ox, using Megumi’s Ten Shadow Technique. He then deployed the Max Elephant to destroy the armor Yorozu had built around her. The chapter concluded with Yorozu showing her desperation to get the love of Sukuna, which she claimed belonged to her alone.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 takes its readers on a trip down memory lane of Heian period, while Yorozu’s love for Sukuna remains at its peak till the end

Yorozu's connection with Sukuna in the past

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219, titled Bath 4, began with a flashback to the Heian Era when a festival took place, where fresh grains were offered to the deity for having a good harvest. As a result, the poople invited Sukuna to worship him to achieve their cause. They also invited Yorozu, as she bore the same savagery as Sukuna. Yorozu was asked by a caretaker to get some proper attire for the festival, but she showed more interest in the festival's Chinese pastries than anything else.

As Yorozu left the house to get some snacks, she was lovestruck by Sukuna at first sight, who was in his original form. Yorozu attempted to get physically close to him but faced resistance from Uraume, making her get away from Sukuna. Later, Yorozu noticed that she had been slashed, which marked her death in the past.

Yorozu's True Sphere

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 then moved back to the present on the battlefield, where Yorozu was seen up against Sukuna. She stated that she would be the one to kill Sukuna, so she constructed a True Sphere, a powerful technique that is capable of creating immeasurable pressure. She then employed her Domain Expansion, Threefold Affliction, to engage in close combat with Sukuna.

However, Yorozu was surprised that the King of Curses remained unfazed. Considering she could obliterate him with True Sphere, she asked Sukuna why he wasn’t using his Domain Expansion to break hers. She also noticed that Sukuna grabbed the headgear and threw it in the shadow behind his head, which summoned the ultimate weapon Mahoraga.

End of the fierce battle and the impact on Megumi

When Sukuna summoned Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219, it pierced through the True Sphere and destroyed Yorozu's domain. While Yorozu was stunned by the power of Mahoraga, Sukuna stated that a poorly cursed technique like hers, which was a one-trick technique, could always be seen through.

Despite her defeat, Yorozu seemed content that Sukuna understood her and her technique. As she passed on, she left something for Sukuna to remember her. The chapter also implied that Tsumiki had died alongside her. The final panel of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 then showed Megumi sinking into the depths of the abyss and opening his tear-filled eyes, leaving readers wondering about his future and the possibility of saving his sister.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 showcased the depth and intricacy of the series, bringing together elements of history, emotion, and high-stakes action. The Heian Era flashback added a layer of complexity to Yorozu's character, illustrating her as a fanatical worshiper with a strong technique. Although her significance in the grand scheme of things was minimal, her connection to Sukuna and the ensuing battle provided an exhilarating ride for readers.

As the chapter concluded, questions remained regarding the intricacies of True Sphere and Tsumiki's fate. Moreover, with Megumi's tearful awakening, fans were left to speculate whether he could still save his sister or if this marked as a false goal in his life. As the outcome currently remains uncertain, readers will be searching for answers in the upcoming chapters.

