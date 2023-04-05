Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 spoilers and raw scans: Yorozu gets a Heian-era Sukuna flashback before a tragic death concludes the battle

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 will be released in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 19 on April 10 at 12 am JST. The recent spoilers and raw scans revealed that the chapter contains a Heian Era flashback of both Yorozu and Sukuna, coupled with a domain expansion and a tragic end to the battle between the two.

In the previous chapter, the making process of Yorozu’s construction Technique was revealed, to counter her prowess, Sukuna Summoned two new Shikigami, Round Deer and Piercing Ox, before defeating her with Max Elephant. Yorozu then tried to use a new Technique, which has been revealed in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 spoilers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga up to chapter 219.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 spoilers finally show Sukuna’s Heian-era personality as the battle with Yorozu ends and Megumi awakens

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 begins with a flashback to the Heian Era. During a village harvest, where people prayed to Sukuna for a good season and invited him for the celebration, Yorozu was labeled as an upstart. She was later shown lounging about without following proper etiquette, and had to be reminded about putting on polite attire. While she was appropriating the food meant for worship, she ran into Sukuna and Uraume.

Yorozu fell in love at first sight and tried to get physically close to him. However, Uraume protested any such endeavor and Yorozu was slashed before she even noticed. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 spoilers do not clarify whether it was Sukuna or Uraume who did it. However, that was how Yorozu perished in the past. At present, she constructs a True Sphere, something that has no contact area and thus can create immeasurable pressure. Yorozu then employs her Domain Expansion, Tripple Sick.

Sukuna is unperturbed and uses the headgear to summon Mahoraga from the shadows. The Shikigami is controlled by the King of Curses and pierces through the True Sphere. Yorozu is shocked to see that Sukuna destroyed her domain despite its Sure Hit function, but he tells her that with a Cursed technique that has such an inefficient Curse Energy output ratio, she had already adapted the original concept of the True sphere, making it easier to destroy.

Even after she is defeated, Yorozu seems glad that Sukuna at least knew her and her technique thoroughly. She leaves something with Sukuna as she passes on, and it seems that Tsumiki has died alongside her. The last page shows that deep within his body, Megumi finally opens his eyes as tears stream down his face.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 spoilers show that Sukuna used to be revered as much as he was feared during the Heian Era. Furthermore, it detailed how insignificant Yorozu was in the grand scheme of things. She was essentially a fanatical worshiper with a strong technique. However, the spoilers have not properly explained the intricacies of the True Spheres.

While the chapter seemingly kills off Tsumiki for good, the hope remains that Megumi can still save his sister somehow. However, in keeping with Mangaka Gege Akutami’s modus operandi, this may serve as Megumi’s villain origin story. Hopefully, Megumi can still seize back control without completely giving in to the dark side.

