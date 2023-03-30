Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 finally reveals Yorozu's true face

The latest alleged spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 were released on Wednesday, March 29. Per the alleged spoilers, the upcoming issue sees author and illustrator Gege Akutami put Sukuna in the spotlight via his expert and elevated use of Megumi Fushiguro’s Ten Shadows Technique.

What truly has fans talking, however, is the face reveal of Heian-era Yorozu at the onset of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218. This initially and further confirms several key points about her character, seemingly including the previously debated issue of her gender and pronouns following unofficial releases of previous issues.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 gives fans brief look at, description of Yorozu’s past Heian-era life

Yorozu in summation

Prior to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218, fans knew a few key things about Yorozu’s character. Her official pronouns and presumed gender, her previous association with and love for Sukuna, and her being an ancient sorcerer were among these known facts. One suspected but still unconfirmed aspect of her character is her being the Game Master of Kenjaku’s Culling Games.

This latest issue seems to have reaffirmed Yorozu’s official pronouns and confirmed her gender, showing her to continue using feminine pronouns with a feminine appearance in the past. Fans also learned plenty about her character, including exactly which era in Japanese history she lived in and who her original allies were.

Per the alleged spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218, Yorozu was a sorcerer from the Heian-era, which would be the years 794 to 1185 AD/CE. She’s described as a sorcerer skilled enough to recognize that her Construction Cursed Technique needed more Cursed Energy than she had to perform at her desired level.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 then allegedly revealed how she came up with the contemporary form of her Cursed Technique, taking inspiration from insects who are far stronger than they appear. Essentially, the combination of armor and liquid metal creates a closed, synergistic system where the balance between Cursed Energy input and output is greater, in addition to the combat benefits provided.

The issue then revealed that Yorozu fought several military groups at a similar level to the one led by Takako Uro during her time under the Fujiwara clan’s employ. It seems Yorozu was later noticed and picked up by the Fujiwara clan, presumably becoming an assassin or soldier in their employ for the remainder of her original life. However, this wasn’t specified one way or the other in the issue.

One of the biggest questions that remains in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218’s alleged wake is exactly when both Uro and Yorozu were alive and allied with the Fujiwara clan. With Yorozu being confirmed to be from the Heian period and Uro being said to come from a thousand years ago, the potential for their being alive during roughly the same time exists.

This could create unexpected alliances and loyalties in the late stages of the series, or, alternatively, create additional strife, drama, and conflict. However, fans have no way of knowing that far into the series’ future, and certainly not before the official release of chapter 218 confirms the above information.

