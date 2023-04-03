Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218: Sukuna summons two brand new Shikigami as Yorozu’s Cursed technique is explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 Was published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 18. The manga returned after the two-week break taken by creator Gege Akutami and focused on elaborating upon Yorozu’s Cursed technique. The chapter also showcased Sukuna’s understanding and mastery of the Ten Shadows Technique.

In the previous chapter, Yorozu and Sukuna began their battle. Yorozu’s Cursed Technique was revealed to be “Construction” and manifested in the form of a liquid metal she can control and a Flesh Armor. At the end of the chapter, Sukuna made the hand sign to summon Mahoraga. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 is titled “Bath, Part 3.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 brings Sukuna vs Yorozu to a temporary conclusion with the appearance of two brand new Shikigami

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 explained that when Yorozu first developed her Cursed Technique, she realized that it consumed far too much Cursed Energy for it to be efficient in battle. However, she was inspired by the resilience and tenacity of insects and other minor lifeforms, and she constructed the Insect Armor which brought a better balance between her considerable Cursed Energy output and her Technique’s equally considerable Cursed Energy consumption.

In mid- to long-range battles, she devised the liquid metal, which functioned autonomously on a constant but low supply of Cursed Energy. The use of these two forms allowed her to defeat the Five Empty Genrals, a subjugation unit equal in power to that of Takako Uro’s "Sun, Moon, and Stars" Squad, working directly under the Toh. This victory allowed her to be noticed and later enter the Fujiwara clan. Back at present, she further showcased her prowess by soundly beating Sukuna up and demanding that he used Shrine to combat her properly.

Despite the end of the previous chapter implying that Sukuna would summon Mahoraga, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 only showed Mahoraga’s headgear appearing above Sukuna’s head, which presumably lent him the ability to adapt to any technique used against him. Realizing that he is being pushed onto the backfoot, Sukuna summoned Round Deer (Madoka), a Shikigami that can heal by using Reversed Cursed Technique. Madoka also nullified the Cursed Energy in Yorozu’s liquid metal, allowing Sukuna to summon another Shikigami, Piercing Ox (Kangyu).

Yorozu soon figured out that Kangyu can only attack in a straight line, but the further he charged the more powerful his attack became. As she was busy fending off the Shikigami, Sukuna used Rabbit Escape to transport himself high above the arena where they were fighting. He then dropped Max Elephant (Bansho) on Yorozu, destroying her armor and seemingly defeating her. When he mocked the strength of her love, Yorozu assumed that he has known love before from a different source, in her desperation, she claimed to show the true strength of her heart by constructing it.

Explanation of Sukuna’s use of Ten Shadows in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 explained that at the beginning of his fight with Yorozu, Sukuna modified the Ten Shadows Technique. He kept the form of the Shikigami unstable in order to increase the range of their attack. This manifested in the shadowy forms of the cluster of Divine Dogs seen in chapter 217. This maneuver lessened the attack power of the Shikigami and merged them to the point that individual movement was impossible.

While he could do nothing about the first issue, Sukuna easily bypassed the second issue by supplementing his Shikigami with a steady stream of Cursed Energy from his bottomless reserve. However, he summoned Madoka and Kangyu by using the traditional form of the Ten Shadows Technique. Thus their forms were fully stabilized and their attacking power remained optimum, while the range of their attacks was sacrificed.

It is theorized that Megumi was either unaware of the existence of Madoka and Kangyu, or did not have the time to tame them. Some have theorized that Megumi, being bound by the rules of the Ten Shadows Technique, needs to confront and exorcise each Shikigami to add them to his repertoire, while Sukuna can bypass this issue due to his intricate knowledge of the Technique.

Speculation on Sukuna's use of Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218

Another issue is how Sukuna was able to use Mahoraga’s headgear. Many have theorized that since Sukuna defeated Mahoraga during Megumi’s exorcism ritual in Shibuya, he is considered to have “tamed” the Shikigami. It is unclear how he can use only the headgear, but it might be linked to the fact that when Sukuna is seen defeating the Shikigami in Shibuya, he brings back only the headgear to where Megumi was.

The rest of the Shikigami could have perished during the application of the Malevolent Shrine, and even Sukuna’s powers cannot bring back a destroyed Shikigami. This is further bolstered by the fact that he has not summoned Orochi the Snake, a Shikigami he destroyed during his very first fight against Megumi, yet in his fight with Yorozu.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 posits an interesting scenario where Takako Uro and Yorozu might have operated under the Fujiwara clan during the same time. Now that more of Yorozu’s past has started to become unveiled, a unique dynamic between her and Uro can be on the horizon. On the other hand, nine out of the ten Shikigami from the Ten Shadows have been revealed as of this chapter, and hopefully, the tenth one will be summoned soon to complete the set.

