Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 hints at Takako Uro's past with Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 spoilers have caused quite a stir among fans. After the end of the Fearsome Womb saga, the chapters take different spots, and several important factors take place in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216. One hinted that Takako Uro might have had a past with Sukuna in the Heian period.

Released on Wednesday, March 8, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 raw scans showed the chapter centered around the ritual for Sukuna to get his vessel permanently. The chapter titled Bath is set to be released on March 12, at 12 am JST, on Shueisha's official website and MangaPlus app.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216: Takaro Uro trembled with the presence of Sukuna

J4Y🎭 @FallenAngelJ4Y #jjk216 #jjkspoilers

Her encounter with Sukuna in the past was so terrifying, that just the mere presence of his CE has her forcefully shut down her CT & curl up in a ball like a small scared animal.



I love small details like this. Her encounter with Sukuna in the past was so terrifying, that just the mere presence of his CE has her forcefully shut down her CT & curl up in a ball like a small scared animal.I love small details like this. #jjk216 #jjkspoilers Her encounter with Sukuna in the past was so terrifying, that just the mere presence of his CE has her forcefully shut down her CT & curl up in a ball like a small scared animal.I love small details like this. https://t.co/pWnPNbMj9c

Based on the spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216, when Sukuna entered the Sendai Colony, his presence created fear among the spirit curses that have been revived in the Culling game. In the meantime, Takaro Uro seemed scared to death. This might be a hint which will lead to a horrible past of Uro encountering Sukuna.

Previously in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181, when Yuta Okkotsu defeated Ryu Ishigori, he mentioned Sukuna as a Natural Disaster that could go beyond strength. After Sukuna’s entrance, Uro was really scared, as she was traumatized.

J4Y🎭 @FallenAngelJ4Y I really like the way gege has been utilizing Uro.



She might not have been a super prominate figure back in the heian era & only worked in the shadows but she’s seen 1st hand the malice & destruction that Sukuna brings.



It’s fitting that she was the one to announce his return. I really like the way gege has been utilizing Uro. She might not have been a super prominate figure back in the heian era & only worked in the shadows but she’s seen 1st hand the malice & destruction that Sukuna brings.It’s fitting that she was the one to announce his return. https://t.co/89Eh3sZrnf

The reference might be a cue from the mangaka Gege Akutami that will lead to the bitter past of Uro with Sukuna. Fans are also wondering what Uro might have faced in the past with the King of Curses in the Heian period.

Preview of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216

The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 reveal that the chapter begins with Uraume explaining the ritual, The Bath, to Kenjaku. The purpose of the ritual is to allow Sukuna to permanently possess the body of Megumi Fushiguro as his vessel. The ritual occurs in the basement of the Zen'in family. Additionally, this chapter marks the first time that Sukuna and Kenjaku have met in 1000 years.

In the meantime, Uraume questions Kenjaku as to why he isn't stopping the Culling game. Kenjaku replies that he is bound by a vow to merge with Tengen and that the Culling game is necessary to fulfill that vow.

⚜️ 𝖑𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖆 JJK SPOILERS @acarisbane #jjk216 #jjkspoilers I’m surprised people have only just realized how much of a dramatic gossiper kenjaku is like this is the same dude who was aware of gojo’s gay crush and it’s the very reason why he’s using geto’s body right now #jjk216 #jjkspoilers I’m surprised people have only just realized how much of a dramatic gossiper kenjaku is like this is the same dude who was aware of gojo’s gay crush and it’s the very reason why he’s using geto’s body right now 😭 https://t.co/KwZnSYE9uu

At the end of the ritual, Kenjaku ridicules Sukuna by mentioning that he has always had an unrequited love for someone named Yorozu. Sukuna dismisses this, stating that he doesn't care about Yorozu and instead needs to destroy Megumi's soul by killing Tsumiki Fushiguro. He asks Kogane for Tsumiki's whereabouts and learns that she is in Sendai Colony.

Sukuna then heads to Sendai Colony. Takako Uro and Ryu Ishigori immediately noticed his presence. Ryu attempts to attack Sukuna with his Granite Blast, but Sukuna slashes his face with Cleave before he can fire. Sukuna eventually meets Yorozu, his one-sided lover, where the chapter ends.

Final thoughts

Based on Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 spoilers, Gege Akutami seemed to untie many significant ties with Sukuna. Already, fans are outraged due to the crossover between Sukuna and Yorozu onto the bodies of Megumi and Tsumiki.

Then again, Uro's apparent fear upon Sukuna's arrival in the Sendai Colony has sparked discussions about a potentially dark and bitter past between the two characters in the Heian period. With the official release of the chapter just around the corner, fans eagerly anticipate the revelation of Uro's past and how it may affect the ongoing story.

Poll : 0 votes