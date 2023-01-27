Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta's sudden absence spells trouble for Yuji and Megumi

Throughout the week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers and raw scans have been steadily released, revealing a shocking new development. Tsumiki Fushiguro, whose brother Megumi entered the Culling Game to save her in the first place, has had an ancient sorcerer reincarnated into her, successfully taking over her personality.

While the implications and possible consequences of this reveal are endless, fans are focusing on the major absence of another character from the latest issue. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 was noticeably missing Yuta Okkotsu from his imminent reunion with several Tokyo Jujutsu High sorcerer students.

While other characters were also missing, which may be foreshadowing a later development, fans seem especially concerned with Yuta’s absence in light of the current Tsumiki situation.

Yuta’s apparent absence in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 opens the door for Tsumiki to overpower and defeat Yuji and Megumi

With Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 significantly lacking Yuta Okkotsu in one of the group’s most pivotal moments, fans are growing concerned for the young sorcerer’s well-being. With Yuta having earned 190 points following his battles in the Sendai Colony, he has a major target on his back for other players to shoot for.

Thus, fans are speculating if someone may have gotten to Yuta Okkotsu and defeated the Special Grade Sorcerer. This seems unlikely to happen, even more so when considering the series' mangaka, Gege Akutami, wouldn't have off-screened the defeat of such an important character. As a result, this seems to be an unlikely answer to where the Special Grade Sorcerer is.

Nonetheless, the fact remains that Yuta’s location and status are unknown, leaving Megumi and Yuji in a bind with Tsumiki’s apparent betrayal in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211. With Yuta’s absence, whatever ancient sorcerer has reincarnated into Tsumiki has the chance to eliminate Megumi and Yuji in one fell swoop.

While it is hard to say what this ancient sorcerer would achieve by doing the same without knowing who they are and what they want, the impact of the duo’s deaths is obvious. First and foremost, the plan to break Satoru Gojo out of the Prison Realm is likely unable to be executed for two major reasons, which impact Angel’s willingness to help.

The first is that Megumi Fushiguro will die, which means Hana Kurusu’s personal attachment to him is mostly irrelevant. While it’s possible that Angel chooses to be sympathetic and aid them out of respect for Hana’s feelings, this isn’t guaranteed. As a result, it’s likely that Megumi’s death eliminates one of Angel’s main motivations for helping him.

The other main reason focuses on Yuji Itadori, more specifically, what Angel wants with him as of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211. Since the latter wants to find and kill “The Fallen,” whom Sukuna has identified as himself, Yuji’s death would accomplish their goal and motivation for helping the pair in the first place. Thus, even with Hana’s pleading, Angel has no real reason to continue assisting in breaking Gojo out of the Prison Realm.

This makes whatever efforts Yuta is currently making irrelevant, as well as distracting him from his main goal of keeping Yuji Itadori alive, as Gojo once asked of him. On both fronts, Yuta will fail due to getting distracted by whatever he’s doing, even if this was intended to be part of the group’s original plans.

All that being said, Akutami could be setting up a last-minute save of Yuji and Megumi by Yuta in the issues beyond Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211. However, this is purely speculative, with no evidence of such being available in the series currently. But it remains an ever-present possibility.

Although Yuta’s absence opens the door for Yuji and Megumi to meet their ends at Tsumiki’s hand, it prevents Satoru Gojo from breaking out of the Prison Realm. Consequently, this all but guarantees Kenjaku’s victory through the realization of his ultimate plans.

