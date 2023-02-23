Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Kenjaku beat Sukuna?

As Jujutsu Kaisen rushes ahead to complete the series with an incredible storyline, the debate about who will win the face-off between Sukuna and Kenjaku is at an all-time high.

Gege Akatumi’s Jujutsu Kaisen has a vast collection of characters, but only a few among them are strong and equally matched, as a result of which, their battles often send the fandom into a frenzy.

Fans' predictions about a battle between Kenjaku and Sukuna have always been around. There are equally strong arguments in favor of both sides. This article will explore which prediction is more logical.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who will win in a fierce battle between Kenjaku and Sukuna?

Exploring the origins of the two characters

Ryomen Sukuna is the most powerful curse spirit that roamed around the earth a thousand years ago in the Heian period. He was called the “King of Curses” and was sealed by Jujutsu sorcerers 1000 years ago, with his essence divided into 20 fingers.

Later, Sukuna was revived when Itadori ate a finger. This turned Itadori into a vessel.

On the other hand, Kenjaku is the most evil character to exist in Jujutsu Kaisen. He too has been alive since the Heian period and has survived until now by transferring his brain to another vessel when the previous one is defeated and possessing the curse power that the body has.

He is currently using Geto Suguru as his vessel.

An ultimate face-off between Sukuna and Kenjaku

Jutusu Kaisen chapter 213 was released earlier this week and revealed that Sukuna now possesses Megumi Fushiguro and already has 15 fingers.

With 15 fingers combined and the potential Megumi as a vessel, he seems indomitable. No one is near his power level. Even the strongest sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo Satoru, might struggle now against Sukuna.

Meanwhile, Kenjaku’s fight with Yuki in chapter 208 showed what power he now contains as he possesses Geto’s body. Geto was one of the S-grade sorcerers who had the ultimate curse manipulation power. Also, it’s been seen how tactical and planned Kenjaku can be. He was able to seal the strongest sorcerer of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo, in the Prison realm in the Shibuya Incident arc.

Additionally, as Kenjaku has lived since the Heian period, he knows about the power of Sukuna. He was also the one who planned Itadori's birth so that Itadori could hold Sukuna. This was shown in chapter 143.

Still, in the case of brute force and savage power depiction, Sukuna can defeat Kenjaku. However, as Kenjaku is more strategic about his activity, and most importantly, has the power to transfer his brain to another body, it will be difficult for Sukuna to defeat him.

Mai @NaoyaMistress #JJK214 #JJKSpoilers



WAIT ANOTHER MINUTE!! What if Kenjaku’s true motive was to make Yuji stronger by having him host Sukuna as a vessel and marinate and thus when Sukuna left he’d be left with all this power??!!??? AM I COOKING OR DO I NEED TO GET OUT THE KITCHEN?!?? WAIT ANOTHER MINUTE!! What if Kenjaku’s true motive was to make Yuji stronger by having him host Sukuna as a vessel and marinate and thus when Sukuna left he’d be left with all this power??!!??? AM I COOKING OR DO I NEED TO GET OUT THE KITCHEN?!?? #JJK214 #JJKSpoilers WAIT ANOTHER MINUTE!! What if Kenjaku’s true motive was to make Yuji stronger by having him host Sukuna as a vessel and marinate and thus when Sukuna left he’d be left with all this power??!!??? AM I COOKING OR DO I NEED TO GET OUT THE KITCHEN?!?? https://t.co/9rdpXRF8FQ

Furthermore, one theory suggests that as long as Itadori is still a vessel of Sukuna, Kenjaku can ingest the remaining fingers and amplify his power to defeat the latter.

Itadori will definitely go for it because Sukuna currently holds Megumi as a vessel, who is Itadori's best friend.

Final thoughts

shiro @kaikaikitan Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Exhibition Official Art Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Exhibition Official Art https://t.co/BUQ5Sagrig

The manga of Jujutsu Kaisen is currently at its peak. As Kenjaku holds off the fingers of Sukuna, there is a very good chance the fans will finally get to see the Kenjaku vs. Sukuna battle. It will definitely be one of the best battles the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has ever illustrated.

Ultimately, it all depends on mangaka Gege Akatsumi and his decision. However, one thing is for sure: His work will leave fans stunned, as it has so far. Until then, fan predictions and debates will continue to rage online.

Poll : 0 votes