Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 was finally officially released on Sunday, February 12, bringing with it the confirmation of alleged spoilers and raw scans, much to the displeasure of fans. This is due to chapter 213 showing that, without a doubt, Sukuna is in total control of Megumi’s body, and is seemingly unstoppable.

A point of contention from the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers, raw scans, and scanlations was at least cleared up with ease, thanks to the official release. As always, Shueisha’s official translation of the manga proves to be the best fans can ask for, and cements that they should wait for these official releases before jumping to any conclusions.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down how Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 explains why Sukuna waited so long to possess Megumi Fushiguro.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 official release sees Sukuna recognize Megumi as a “cage” like Yuji

Why Sukuna waited so long

At the onset of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213, fans see Sukuna sitting atop his throne of skulls and musing about why he chose to make Megumi Fushiguro his new, and presumably final vessel. Sukuna claims that Megumi has the “Cursed Technique potential and tolerance to withstand me,” meaning that his body could handle Sukuna’s power.

The flipside of this, however, is that Megumi could have controlled and restricted Sukuna in the same way fans have seen Yuji do for the majority of the series thus far. Sukuna himself acknowledges, saying “it would be bad if [Megumi] became a cage, like [Yuji], instead of a vessel.”

In other words, if Sukuna made his move at the wrong time, he might not be powerful enough to take over Megumi’s body fully. Some fans seem confused by this, as recent issues have seen Sukuna take over Megumi’s body just fine. According to fans, Sukuna's subduing Megumi's soul and taking over the body with his own met with little to no resistance.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 also explains this. Sukuna says “in order to gain certain control over [Megumi’s] flesh,” he bided his time, built strength, and waited for the right moment. This moment is when “his soul would break,” which is what fans saw from Megumi when he realized that his sister, Tsumiki, had an ancient sorcerer reincarnate into her.

Author and illustrator Gege Akutami is using some abstract concepts and symbols here, which may be difficult for some readers to understand. In essence, Akutami explained that Sukuna couldn’t overpower a Megumi who was in a proper state of mind, body, and soul. With Megumi’s spirit being utterly crushed at the moment when he realized Tsumiki was gone, Sukuna was able to overpower Megumi and take over his body.

While it’s unknown if Sukuna planned this specific moment for Megumi’s soul to break, it’s clear that he was waiting for a moment similar to this to make his move. Despite having identified Megumi as a vessel target for himself several dozen chapters and several in-series weeks prior, he needed to wait until a moment such as this in order to avoid being stuck in another Yuji Itadori.

