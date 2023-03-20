Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217: Yorozu reveals her Cursed Technique as Sukuna masters Megumi’s Ten Shadows

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217, titled Bath, Part 2, was published on March 20 in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 16. The chapter focussed on Sukuna’s battle against Yorozu, and as predicted, it revealed the latter’s Cursed Technique. The first half was fairly light-hearted compared to previous chapters. However, the latter half contained a shock for the readers.

In the previous chapter, Kenjaku confessed that he had entered a Binding Vow in order to end the Culling Game. Sukuna used the bath to suppress Megumi further and went to search for Yorozu in Sendai. After defeating Ishigori, he found Yorozu in a depleted arena in the Sendai Colony.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 shows Sukuna and Yorozu's dynamic and the tragic fate that awaits the Fushiguro siblings

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 begins with Yorozu commenting on Sukuna’s change of vessels and remarking that he can use this vessel much better. She says that even though Angel, who deeply hates Sukuna, could not recognize his presence, Yorozu could do so due to her love for the King of Curses.

Yorozu goes on to ask what she would get for winning their fight, and since Sukuna considers defeat to be similar to demise, he assures her that she can do whatever she wants with him. Yorozu maniacally declares that they will get married and daydreams about it as Sukuna summons the Divine Dogs to attack her. She evades him, and he informs her that he will not use his own Cursed Technique in this fight.

Sukuna’s plan is to use only Ten Shadows to kill Tsumiki so that the effect is more corrosive on Megumi’s soul. Yorozu takes this as a slight against her capability and engages the second part of her Cursed Technique, a flesh armor that combines the properties of many beings from the history of evolution. Sukuna makes the hand sign to summon Mahoraga as the Shikigami’s headgear appears above him.

Yorozu’s technique as explained in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217

Yorozu's Flesh Armor (Image vis Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Yorozu’s Cursed Technique, Construction, seems to be dependent on deconstruction and reconstruction. She can replicate any substance within her knowledge with enough practice. While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 specifies that she cannot use this technique to create Cursed Tools, it does not clarify what sort of knowledge she needs to possess. Either way, there seem to be two primary applications that Yorozu has settled for after trial and error.

The first is using a Liquid Metal, dark in color, which can change shape while retaining its physical properties via the use of semi-autonomous Cursed Energy. She then uses this metal to create a “flesh armor,” a casing of sorts for her body. It appears to be an amalgamation of several features selected for a wide range of gene-pools and evolution, likely optimized as a defense mechanism.

Mahoraga in Sukuna’s hands

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 presents a dilemma in how Mahoraga would appear in Sukuna’s hands. For one, as seen in the example of Nue, anything that Megumi has tamed automatically cedes to Sukuna and only emerges as a terrifying version of itself. Contrarily, the Divine Dogs appear more as shadows than as Shikigami at Sukuna’s hands, but they also cease to retain their individual forms.

This indicates that when Sukuna uses one of Megumi’s Shikigami, they appear to him as a greater version of how the younger Fushiguro first acquired them. Considering that Megumi could never exorcise Mahoraga, but Sukuna had, the question of whether or not the King of Curses can use him remains unanswered. On the other hand, Sukuna can use this fight as an exorcism ritual to tame Mahoraga.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 sets up the arrival of Mahoraga. While many fans have speculated that this experience may strengthen Megumi’s own Cursed Technique, one must remember that the boy’s fate is undecided as of yet. Mangaka Akutami has hinted that most first-year students won’t survive at the end of the series, and it appears that Yuji might be the only one who lives. As per the Manga Plus notification, the series will be on a creative break next week and will return in issue 18.

