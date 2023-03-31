Jujutsu Kaisen: Why it's easier for Sukuna to use Ten Shadows than Megumi, explained

The latest alleged spoilers and raw scans for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series were released earlier this week. Based on the released information, the upcoming issue will cover more about Yorozu’s backstory and see significant progression in her fight against Sukuna. It will also allegedly see Sukuna use two brand-new Shikigami of Megumi Fushiguro’s Ten Shadows Technique.

The alleged spoilers and raw scans set up some interesting contrasts between Megumi and Sukuna. Notably, Megumi’s potential is shown via Sukuna’s fighting. However, fans are confused as to why Sukuna is able to demonstrate the technique’s potential better than Megumi.

Follow along as this article fully explains why it’s easier for Sukuna to use the Ten Shadows Technique than it is for Megumi while briefly recapping the latest alleged Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers.

Latest Jujutsu Kaisen issue allegedly introduces Shikigami capable of Reverse Cursed Technique

Brief spoiler recap

The latest alleged Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans began with a flashback to the Heian era, where Yorozu’s Cursed Technique and origins were further explained. Worth mentioning is her association with the Fujiwara clan, seemingly setting up an association between her and Takako Uro.

Returning to the present, it’s revealed that Sukuna only summoned Mahoraga’s headgear rather than the Shikigami itself. Nevertheless, Sukuna didn’t appear to have gained any particular increase in adaptability.

After being pummeled by Yorozu, Sukuna summoned a new deer Shikigami, which he called Madoka. It was capable of using the Reverse Cursed Technique to heal its users.

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoiler information claimed that Sukuna used Madoka to neutralize part of Yorozu’s Cursed Technique. He then summoned another new Shikigami: a bull called Kangyu that can only move in a straight line. However, this weakness allows the power of its charge to be proportional to its distance from its target (with the bull charging Yorozu).

It was then revealed that Sukuna chose to make his Shikigami’s corporeal forms unstable but supplemented the loss of power with his vast Cursed Energy. After it’s emphasized that Sukuna was the one who manifested them rather than Megumi, he flew up and dropped Bansho, the Max Elephant, onto Yorozu.

The chapter ended as Yorozu, with her armor now broken, vowed to show Sukuna the true strength of her love.

Why it’s easier for Sukuna to use the Ten Shadows Technique

Geezer @artsy_chris

I think megumi had to tame them by beating them to gain their loyalty and respect to summon them. I think it's logical to assume that sukuna can bypass the "taming" phase of the technique.I think megumi had to tame them by beating them to gain their loyalty and respect to summon them. #jjk218 I think it's logical to assume that sukuna can bypass the "taming" phase of the technique. I think megumi had to tame them by beating them to gain their loyalty and respect to summon them. #jjk218 https://t.co/QY6WUIPVfR

One of the most consistent rule sets throughout author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been those surrounding the Ten Shadows Technique. While the series is generally strict when it comes to following the rules it sets, this is especially so with Megumi’s ability. However, it seems that Sukuna may have broken one of those ever-present laws.

As described above, Sukuna is seemingly able to bypass a rule of the technique, given the spoiler’s emphasis on him manifesting them rather than Megumi. Considering Sukuna hasn’t had the opportunity to tame the Shikigami offscreen yet, it seems clear that Akutami is telling readers he doesn’t need to fight them to use them.

One explanation could be that Jujutsu Kaisen’s King of Curses didn’t need to earn the Shikigami’s respect and loyalty in order to tame and summon them. His legendary status and overwhelming power could all play a role in the Shikigami instantly submitting themselves to him.

Dandadan Migraine @Creatormigraine



Power system in the mud rn if that's the case #JJKSpoilers Streets saying Sukuna can bypass the Ten Shadows Exorcism Ritual of raw strength alone and my God Gege if this the way you writing rn, you might as well let him bypass limitless with just his fists as well.Power system in the mud rn if that's the case #JJK218 #JJKSpoilers Streets saying Sukuna can bypass the Ten Shadows Exorcism Ritual of raw strength alone and my God Gege if this the way you writing rn, you might as well let him bypass limitless with just his fists as well.Power system in the mud rn if that's the case #JJK218 https://t.co/XALXgU5tQn

This would obviously be a major factor in why Sukuna is able to use the Ten Shadows Technique more easily than Megumi can. Sukuna also has more Cursed Energy and experience in the jujutsu world than Megumi does.

This could be another reason why Sukuna can so easily use the technique. He’s able to supplement their weaknesses or modifications with his own Cursed Energy. Likewise, as an experienced user of jujutsu sorcery in general, he could be so used to discovering and analyzing new techniques that he’s able to instantly draw out one’s max potential.

Follow along for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes