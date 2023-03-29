Sukuna summons two brand new shikigami in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen manga spoilers

After Jujutsu Kaisen manga spoilers for chapter 218 were leaked on the internet on Wednesday, March 29, fans were left astounded as they witnessed Sukuna summoning two brand new shikigami in his intense battle against Yorozu. Sukuna, the king of curses, keeps unraveling the mysterious beings after taking possession of Megumi's body.

Previously, Sukuna and Yorozu were engaged in a fierce fight. The end panel of chapter 217 hinted at Yorozu taking on a stronger form and Sukuna gearing up to counter her powerful attack. With fans eagerly waiting to see how the battle will unfold, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga spoilers for the upcoming chapter have given them a taste of what to expect.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga spoilers depict two new Shikigami summoned by Sukuna in chapter 218

Not Sukuna casually summoning in new shikigami he's totally mocking megumi

As the battle between Sukuna and Yorozu intensifies, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga spoilers reveal that the fight becomes even more ferocious in chapter 218. To defeat Yorozu, Sukuna summons two Shikigami with unique abilities and powers.

The first Shikigami that Sukuna calls forth is named "Madoka Deer." This mystical creature can heal curse techniques, and most importantly, it can neutralize Yorozu's liquid metal by erasing the liquid metal's Curse Technique. This ability proved pivotal in the battle, as it allowed Sukuna to counter Yorozu's powerful attacks and keep her at bay.

Sukuna summons a new Bull Shikigami called "Kangyu", which buldozes away Yorozu. Sukuna made the Shikigami's shapes unstable to prevent it from getting destroyed. Tho they lacked power, Sukuna covered it with his tremendous amount of CE output

Later, in Jujutsu Kaisen manga spoilers for chapter 218, Sukuna summons another shikigami named "Kangyu," which takes the form of a bull. Kangyu charges at Yorozu, sending her away from her position and disrupting her battle strategy.

Sukuna intentionally made the shape of the summoned shikigami unstable, ensuring that it would not be easily destroyed by Yorozu's attacks. While the shikigami may lack power on their own, Sukuna compensates for this by backing them up with his immense Curse Energy output.

Final thoughts

MEGUMI COULD'VE HAD IT ALL I FEEL SICK

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen manga spoilers have certainly piqued fans' interest, with Sukuna's use of two new shikigami in his battle against Yorozu showcasing his tactical prowess and adaptability. As the story unfolds, it will be interesting to see how these new shikigami will impact the overall narrative and what other surprises may be in store for the characters.

The introduction of Madoka Deer and Kangyu in chapter 218 not only adds depth to Sukuna's character but also demonstrates the vast possibilities within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

Fans are undoubtedly eager to see how this intense battle will conclude and what the future holds for Sukuna, Yorozu, and the other characters in the series. With such a rich and ever-evolving world, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga continues to captivate and thrill its readers with each new chapter.

As fans eagerly await the official release of chapter 218 and the resolution of Sukuna and Yorozu's battle, they can only speculate on the outcome and its implications for the rest of the story.

The introduction of these two new shikigami opens up new avenues for plot twists and character development, keeping readers on their toes for what lies ahead in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

