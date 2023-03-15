Yorozu proposes Sukuna in the oddest of ways in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 spoilers were leaked earlier on Wednesday, March 15, and the fandom is in a frenzy. The latest chapter, titled BATH-2, continues from where chapter 216 left off, with Sukuna and Yorozu facing each other. While the chapter is filled with action and suspense, it is Yorozu's proposal to Sukuna that has caused a stir among fans.

Previously, after Sukuna entered the Sendai Colony, the cursed spirits recognized his presence immediately and were terrified of him. However, in the last panel of chapter 216, Sukuna crossed over Yorozu, and they were about to face off against each other.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217: Yorozu conveyed a marriage proposal to Sukuna in the weirdest way

Light @Light_leaks1



Yorozu : Even Angel didn't notice your presence but i did guess why? Cuz it's Love.

Y: Let's try to kill each other but what would happen if i win?

Sukuna: It's an unlikely story but it's upto you

Y: How about Marriage?

S: Do whatever you want #JJK217 Page 4-5 #JJKSpoilers Yorozu : Even Angel didn't notice your presence but i did guess why? Cuz it's Love.Y: Let's try to kill each other but what would happen if i win?Sukuna: It's an unlikely story but it's upto youY: How about Marriage?S: Do whatever you want #JJK217 Page 4-5 #JJKSpoilersYorozu : Even Angel didn't notice your presence but i did guess why? Cuz it's Love. Y: Let's try to kill each other but what would happen if i win? Sukuna: It's an unlikely story but it's upto youY: How about Marriage?S: Do whatever you want https://t.co/GevBgMij9Z

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 spoilers, the chapter started with Yorozu making her first move against Sukuna. After fighting for a while, she stopped and told Sukuna she knew why Angel could not detect Sukuna. She said that the reason was because of love.

This led to a bizarre and unexpected turn of events. Yorozu suggested to Sukuna that they fight like they wanted to kill each other, and she asked Sukuna what would happen if she won.

Sukuna, known for his ruthless and cunning nature, responded that Yorozu’s win was nearly impossible, but she could do whatever she wanted if she won. Yorozu then, in the oddest way possible, proposes to Sukuna that he would marry her if she won. This proposal has caught fans off-guard and led to the fear they were expecting so far. A flood of reactions started on social media.

Screenshot of a Twitter user outraged by Sukuna and Yorozu's relationship

The proposal is quite strange, as it is not a typical way of confessing love or proposing marriage. Instead, it seems like Yorozu was trying to flirt with Sukuna in the middle of the battle. Previously, in chapter 216, Kenjaku mentioned that Yorozu had a one-sided crush on Sukuna from the Heian period.

However, fans are bewildered by Yorozu's proposal in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 spoilers, not because it is an unexpected and unconventional way of proposing to someone, but because of the vessel they possess. Sukuna and Yorozu currently possess the Fushiguro siblings, Megumi and Tsumiki.

Sukuna and Yorozu's lovelike relationship is odd for many fans who are expressing their outrageous feelings towards the mangaka Gege Akutami.

loser incoporated @abelfiled why are they talking like this pls be serious gege https://t.co/psOVpYYFY1 twitter.com/king_jin_woo3/… why are they talking like this pls be serious gege https://t.co/psOVpYYFY1 twitter.com/king_jin_woo3/…

ian shin @jiansyg



go get married and live happily ever after in down hell but not in fushiguro's bodies #JJK217 spoiler leaksgo get married and live happily ever after in down hell but not in fushiguro's bodies twitter.com/King_Jin_Woo3/… #JJK217 spoiler leaksgo get married and live happily ever after in down hell but not in fushiguro's bodies twitter.com/King_Jin_Woo3/… https://t.co/J0HgIeqgg1

ً @vantaeprod #JJK217



THESE WEIRD INDIVIDUALS NEED TO LEAVE MY KIDS ALONE THESE WEIRD INDIVIDUALS NEED TO LEAVE MY KIDS ALONE #JJK217 THESE WEIRD INDIVIDUALS NEED TO LEAVE MY KIDS ALONE https://t.co/uM0SCxGm9G

Despite the criticism against the writer, Gege Akutami deserves praise for coming up with such an unexpected plot twist and leaving fans stunned by Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217.

Fans were already confused as the official translation of chapter 216 depicted Yorozu's gender as a woman. Now, the proposal has also brought attention to the characters of Sukuna and Yorozu. Sukuna has never shown any interest in relationships or romantic pursuits. A sad-faced illustration of Sukuna was seen in the spoilers as Yorozu embraced him.

Final thoughts

ً @vantaeprod #JJK217



sukuna's reaction this chapter to yorozu is killing me lmfaoo sukuna's reaction this chapter to yorozu is killing me lmfaoo #JJK217 sukuna's reaction this chapter to yorozu is killing me lmfaoo😭😭 https://t.co/Uu9b0MV0IB

Yorozu's weirdest proposal to Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 spoilers have shocked fans. It is unclear where the situation with this proposal will go as they are engaged in an intense battle. The proposal has become a binding vow for Sukuna, and Yorozu mentioned that she would defeat Sukuna with everything she had so that she would become Sukuna's lawful wife.

However, it is certain that this turn of events has added a new layer of complexity to the story and has left fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter. Only time will tell what the future holds for Yorozu and Sukuna, but it is clear that Jujutsu Kaisen remains a series that keeps its fans on the edge of their seats.

The official chapter will be released on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to read on Viz and Shueisha's affiliated online platforms.

