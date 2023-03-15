Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 spoilers and raw scans: Sukuna vs Yorozu begins as Megumi’s technique is used against his sister

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 is slated to be released in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 16, and the spoilers and raw scans that have already come out have marked the chapter as an action-packed one. As predicted Sukuna and Yorozu’s battle takes place in this chapter, but it also features a showcasing of techniques from both sides.

In the previous chapter, Sukuna used the Bath to get closer to evil and suppress Megumi’s soul. He tracked down Yorozu, who was in Sendai, after killing Ishigori. Sukuna aimed to completely break Megumi by killing Tsumiki, who was possessed by Yorozu. According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 is titled “The Bath part 2.”

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 spoilers show Sukuna’s use of Megumi’s technique to dominate Yorozu

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 begins with Sukuna facing off against Yorozu with the latter making the first move. Kenjaku’s comments from the previous chapter are proven true as Yorozu demonstrates a strong case of infatuation with Sukuna. She claims that she could sense Sukuna’s presence when Angel could not due to being in love with him.

Yorozu proposes that they fight with the intent to kill and should she win, she will get to marry Sukuna, who agrees very dispassionately. While they primarily engage in hand-to-hand combat, Sukuna summons the Divine Dogs into battle. Evading the attack, Yorozu surrounds Sukuna with an application of her Cursed Technique, “Architecture/Construction”, but he escapes its clutches.

Yorozu had used her technique to build numerous weapons in the past to achieve the status she did. She asks Sukuna why he is not using his own technique and is relying on Megumi’s instead. Sukuna replies that he wants it to appear as if Megumi killed his sister to completely break the boy. This remark startles both Yorozu and Tsumiki, who is trapped within her own body.

Yorozu’s technique is dependent on her command of a semi-autonomous liquid metal (like mercury, perhaps) that changes its volume and shape but maintains a stable physical structure. She takes on a new form, which is described in the spoilers as “flesh armor” and looks like the body of a male wrestler. In retaliation, Sukuna begins to summon Mahoraga.

Final thoughts

Sukuna plans to subdue Megumi completely (Image via Shueisha)

Mangaka Akutami has long since hinted that Tsumiki’s role in Megumi’s life will make or break the boy. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 is unclear on whether or not Tsumiki is awake within Yorozu and is alarmed about Sukuna’s intentions regarding her brother, but the raw scans make it appear so. Sukuna wanting it to appear that Megumi killed Tsumiki is also intriguing in that it implies he wants others to find the girl’s body. Sukuna likely plans to isolate Megumi until he can fully control the boy’s will.

The official translations will be released on Monday, March 20, at 12 am JST. According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen will be on a creative break next week. The series will return in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 18.

