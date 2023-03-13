Jujutsu Kaisen fandom erupts in confusion after Yorozu is labeled a woman in chapter 216

Following the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 on March 12, 2023, fans took to social media to express their confusion as a new debate started regarding the sudden change in the gender of one of its characters.

Yorozu, a cursed spirit from the Heian period who Kenjaku resurrected for the culling game, is the character at the center of the controversy. In the translation of the raw scans of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216, Yorozu was depicted as a male. However, in the official translation of the chapter, the character is referred to as a female. As such, the dubious nature of Yorozu's gender has made the fans go berserk on the internet.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The fandom remains divided in their opinions as Jujutsu Kaisen official translations change Yorozu's gender in chapter 216

Myamura @king_jin_woo As per official translation,

YOROZU IS A WOMEN!! As per official translation, YOROZU IS A WOMEN!! https://t.co/M6xztnA4cE

Previously, when raw scans of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 were out on the internet, fans were outraged at mangaka Gege Akutami for mentioning Yorozu as a guy. After considering Yorozu as a man, the relationship between Sukuna and Yorozu proved to be confusing to the fans. However, after the official version of chapter 216, titled The Bath, was published on the website and app of Shueisha and Shonen Jump+, the translation led to an intense debate over Yorozu's gender.

Yorozu is a cursed spirit from the Heian era who currently possesses Tsumiki Fushiguro, the older sister of Megumi. In the chapter, Kenjaku, the antagonist of the arc, stated that Yorozu had a one-sided crush on Sukuna. At the time, Kenjaku stated Yorozu as "she" in the official translation, which caused fans to be confused.

Moreover, the official translation in Spanish mentioned Yorozu as "he." As it happens, the debate has caused a rift in the fandom, with fans taking sides and arguing over the gender of Yorozu. Fans argue that the official translation is incorrect, while others say that the translation holds verified information. Additionally, it is unclear if Gege Akutami or the official translation took liberties to change Yorozu's gender.

Jay @CarrionShdwsOwO @king_jin_woo hasnt there been problems with the official translations in the past tho?? If their a girl than fine I just wanna know if that's actually what gege wrote or if they changed it @king_jin_woo hasnt there been problems with the official translations in the past tho?? If their a girl than fine I just wanna know if that's actually what gege wrote or if they changed it

shane @ultraXshane Yorozu’s gender has not been confirmed btw. Both Viz & fan translations took major liberties w/ assigning them a gender in #jjk216 Yorozu’s gender has not been confirmed btw. Both Viz & fan translations took major liberties w/ assigning them a gender in #jjk216

Camèlia ♱ ☀️🌿 @TeoImaushi #JujutsuKaisen216 #jjk216 Not that it's very important, but why does the gender of Yorozu change according to the translations? In English it's "she" and in Spanish we have a "he" Not that it's very important, but why does the gender of Yorozu change according to the translations? In English it's "she" and in Spanish we have a "he" 👀 #JujutsuKaisen216 #jjk216 https://t.co/rbXp3YgUbx

Final thoughts

As of this writing, the controversy surrounding Yorozu's gender has not been resolved, and it remains unclear whether or not the official translation of chapter 216 is correct. Fans are still speculating about the reasons behind this sudden change and what it could mean for the future of the series.

As the debate rages on, readers eagerly await the next chapter of the series to see if any more light is shed. Only time will tell if this controversy will have any lasting impact on the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom.

