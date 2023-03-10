Jujutsu Kaisen fandom discovers Yorozu's gender, and its not what anyone expected

Jujutsu Kaisen has kept fans on the edge of their seats by dropping bombshell revelations in every new chapter. With chapter 216 scheduled to be released on March 12, 2023, its spoilers are running rampant on Twitter.

These spoilers have revealed many shocking details about the story's plot while also throwing light on Megumi Fushiguro's older sister, Tsumiki Fushiguro, aka Yorozu. A popular Twitter leaker has revealed that Yorozu, in reality, is a guy. This reveal has caused a lot of shock and confusion among fans, catching many off-guard with its unpredictable nature.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Yorozu revealed to be a guy in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 spoilers

Popular Twitter leaker Myamura, aka @king_jin_woo, has revealed a major spoiler for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216. According to the spoiler, Yorozu, who possesses Megumi Fushiguro's big sister, is allegedly a guy. This shocking twist from manga author Gege Akutami has received mixed reactions from fans worldwide.

The spoilers also state that Yorozu has been attracted to Sukuna and has been pursuing what is essentially a one-sided relationship. In these spoilers, we see Kenjaku talking to Sukuna about fighting Yorozu.

The leaked page above shows Kenjaku asking Sukuna whether he would go out of his way to fight Yoruzu, seeing that he has always had a one-sided crush. Sukuna plainly replies that he doesn't care about Yoruzu and only needs the vessel. In the conversation, Kenajku refers to Yoruzu as "he," making fans believe that the character is a guy.

Fans on Twitter are having a field day with these spoilers, with countless theories and explanations springing up from all corners of the platform. The spoilers have also revealed that Yorozu has an unrequited love for Sukuna, meaning he has been in love with him since the Heian Era.

Pace feels explosive right now. Looks like the next few chapters will focus on Yorozu vs. Sukuna (I dig Tsumiki's new look)



So is Sukuna back on his 15 fingers level now thanks to the bath? Or is Megumi still able to hold back Cursed Energy? Jujutsu Kaisen 216 Spoilers...Pace feels explosive right now. Looks like the next few chapters will focus on Yorozu vs. Sukuna (I dig Tsumiki's new look)So is Sukuna back on his 15 fingers level now thanks to the bath? Or is Megumi still able to hold back Cursed Energy? https://t.co/amxgwnLZKT

Another Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 leaked page shows Sukuna and Yorozu coming face-to-face for the first time after a millennium. Upon meeting him, Yorozu questions him for choosing that child. To this, Sukuna replies that the child just had a better face.

The "child" in question here is Megumi Fushiguro. It is safe to assume that Yorozu is not happy about Sukuna choosing Tsumiki Fushiguro's stepbrother as his vessel. There is a slight hint of jealousy in how he asks the questions, making it feel like he is angry at Sukuna for preferring Megumi over him.

Fans' reaction to Myamura's leak has been resoundingly unanimous. While most fans appear to be confused about the gender reveal, the rest are busy praising Gege Akutami for his unpredictable writing.

🕳️ lexi 🕳️semi-IA @finalgirlyuuji im so obsessed with yorozu being a guy and having a crush on sukuna lmao i can't even hate yorozu at all for that im so obsessed with yorozu being a guy and having a crush on sukuna lmao i can't even hate yorozu at all for that

where is my son have u seen my son @msvvby the implication that kenjaku helped yorozu get into a woman’s body is so funny to me cuz like yah of course the guy who took backshots and got pregnant would agree to that the implication that kenjaku helped yorozu get into a woman’s body is so funny to me cuz like yah of course the guy who took backshots and got pregnant would agree to that

Dazi @dazi_online #jjkspoilers

#jjk216



ain't no way Yorozu is a guy

He can’t pull Sukuna as a man so now he transferred to a girl. Man still have hopes even after thousand years

Kenjaku calling it "unrequired love" lmao ain't no way Yorozu is a guyHe can’t pull Sukuna as a man so now he transferred to a girl. Man still have hopes even after thousand yearsKenjaku calling it "unrequired love" lmao #jjkspoilers#jjk216ain't no way Yorozu is a guyHe can’t pull Sukuna as a man so now he transferred to a girl. Man still have hopes even after thousand years 😭Kenjaku calling it "unrequired love" lmao 😭😭 https://t.co/AzZ772Ezbn

Jujutsu Kaisen has been going through a rollercoaster of action, drama, and revelations. The reaction from fans on Twitter shows that people are hyped for chapter 216 and are bewildered by Akutami's writing.

There have also been questions about Sukuna, with some speculating that he is bis*xual. However, there is no evidence to support that claim right now. It will be interesting to see what else Gege Akutame has in store for Sukuna and Yoruzu.

