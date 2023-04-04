Jujutsu Kaisen: Yorozu's Cursed Technique, explained

Earlier this week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 was released after a two-week break, and fans were eager to dive into the ongoing intense battle between Sukuna and Yorozu. The chapter went into more detail about Yorozu's cursed technique as the epic showdown continued, giving readers a better understanding of her special abilities.

This followed the previous chapter, 217, which had already mentioned Yorozu’s cursed technique, named Construction. With a full description of how Yorozu’s cursed technique works, the chapter points out that the battle between Sukuna and Yorozu will become even fiercer.

The abilities of these two cursed spirits have already astounded fans, especially when Sukuna makes use of Megumi's cursed technique.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yorozu's powerful Construction Cursed Technique is stronger than many

shounenVibes🍎🍉 @iam_samuel5

#JujutsuKaisen A fully realized construction technique by Yorozu is impressive. Figuring out a way to minimize CE consumption so that she doesn’t end up being in a disadvantage even though her output was on par with the strongest people in the Heian era A fully realized construction technique by Yorozu is impressive. Figuring out a way to minimize CE consumption so that she doesn’t end up being in a disadvantage even though her output was on par with the strongest people in the Heian era #JujutsuKaisen https://t.co/Tu3Mu8ZF2s

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218, titled Bath Part 3, began with an explanation of Yorozu's cursed technique. Yorozu is a cursed spirit from the Heian era, and the chapter illustrated how she used her Construction Cursed technique to put up a strong fight against the daunting warriors.

It was described in Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest chapter that the Construction Cursed Technique uses cursed energy inefficiently compared to other cursed techniques. As a result, even though she could go toe-to-toe with powerful fighters from the Heian period, she faced difficulties due to the huge energy consumption using her technique.

Lightning @Lightning446 Lastly, that flesh armor where she can construct/dispel biological components seems like next-level mastery of Construction. True to the name of “Yorozu," which means "of many shapes & sizes"



What poetic fate that a Zenin CT is being used to fight another “Zenin” in the end Lastly, that flesh armor where she can construct/dispel biological components seems like next-level mastery of Construction. True to the name of “Yorozu," which means "of many shapes & sizes"What poetic fate that a Zenin CT is being used to fight another “Zenin” in the end https://t.co/DLjcFJfRXD

To overcome the vulnerabilities of the cursed technique, Yorozu found inspiration by studying insects. She discovered that butterflies could cross the sea and Vespinae wasps could fly over 100 kilometers a day.

Furthermore, insects can lift several hundred times their own weight, bite with incredible strength, and fly at supersonic speeds. This research led Yorozu to the idea of constructing the ultimate body armor with her liquid metal, enabling her to engage in mid-level battles as long as she could balance her cursed energy input and output.

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly 🏽

Also really like the adjustment that Yorozu makes things with 1 material. Partly bypassing her understanding clause. 🏽

#JJK217 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen217 Yorozu's CT was a pleasant surprise; being same as Mai. I always wondered what Construction would look like with high CE.Also really like the adjustment that Yorozu makes things with 1 material. Partly bypassing her understanding clause. Yorozu's CT was a pleasant surprise; being same as Mai. I always wondered what Construction would look like with high CE. 👏🏽Also really like the adjustment that Yorozu makes things with 1 material. Partly bypassing her understanding clause. 🙌🏽#JJK217 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen217 https://t.co/jUEXqAclMp

Yorozu's innovative solution allowed her to defeat a force that directly served the TOH—the Five Empty Generals, who are on an equal level with Takako Uro’s Sun, Moon, and Stars squad. Yorozu’s formidable capabilities earned her the recognition of the prestigious Fujiwara Clan.

Yorozu’s cursed technique was first introduced in detail in chapter 217. Her cursed technique, Construction, allows her to replicate the things she can reconstruct. This is reminiscent of the curse technique Mai Zen'in previously employed in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Yorozu uses semi-autonomous cursed energy to concentrate and shape objects made of liquid metal while maintaining their physical properties.

Final thoughts

As chapter 218 of Jujutsu Kaisen sheds light on the intricacies of Yorozu's cursed technique, it also shows that Yorozu is without a doubt one of the most powerful cursed spirits from the Heian period who can go toe-to-toe with Sukuna, the King of Curses. Moreover, she might have even more technique up her sleeve, as she is not willing to give up her love for Sukuna.

On the other hand, Sukuna has already shown his strength with the potentially cursed technique of the ten shadows that Megumi possessed. This leads to the fact that the next chapter is poised to feature another intense battle between Sukuna and Yorozu.

As the story unfolds, readers can look forward to even more thrilling battles between these powerful sorcerers, offering a captivating reading experience that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

