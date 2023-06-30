Jujutsu Kaisen Live-action project confirmed with a July release date

As Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 prepares for release on July 6, 2023, fans of the series are ecstatic for the anime to return to the television screens. With the return of Satoru Gojo, Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and many other characters, the fandom will be once more united with their beloved characters. However, to the fandom's delight, another development will make the series' followers more pleased.

It has been announced that a live-action special video for the Jujutsu Kaisen series will premiere on Friday, July 5, 2023. According to reports, the live-action special video will be released because 80 million copies of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be in circulation. As soon as the news was revealed, fans of the show flooded social media with anticipation for the live-action special.

A special live-action version of Jujutsu Kaisen will air on the MBS and TBS networks on July 5, 2023

On June 29, 2023, the series announced in an official tweet that a live-action special video of Jujutsu Kaisen would be released during the commercials for the broadcasting of the anime film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on July 5, 2023, at 7 pm JST. The special live-action video will first air on TBS and MBS, and then on Jump's YouTube channel.

This special live-action video resulted from the fact that the 23rd volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be released on July 4 and that, at the time of its release, the manga will have 80 million copies in circulation (including both printed and digital versions), surpassing many renowned mangas like Tokyo Revengers, Rurouni Kenshin, Gintama, Haikyu!!, and many more.

As a result, the series wanted to make a special video to commemorate the occasion. Yuki Tsukumo, one of only four special-grade jujutsu sorcerers, is featured on the cover of the 23rd volume, which covers chapters 200 to 208 and is titled Stars and Oil.

Because there hasn't yet been a live-action special in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, this will be the first, and fans can expect to see their favorite characters come to life.

The manga series has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since March 2018, with a total of 226 chapters and counting. Since then, the manga has quickly gained popularity, and the series' fans haven't wavered, placing the manga's circulation alongside Hunter x Hunter, My Hero Academia, Vagabond, Fullmetal Alchemist, and others.

Fans took over Twitter with the news of a special video

As soon as word of the special video became public, fans of the show rushed to take over the internet. Most fans are overjoyed and anticipate that the special live-action video will be a smashing success, while some were surprised by the unexpected announcement.

As the second season is set to air in less than a week, fans of the series are getting excited because it will not only show Gojo and Geto in their second year at Tokyo Jujutsu High, but it will also include the Shibuya Incident arc. As a result, there is a legitimate reason for the fans to be hyped, but the announcement of the live-action special video is the icing on the cake for the fans.

