10 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who suffered the most by the end, ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen characters have fascinated people worldwide because of their quirky personalities. However, the suffering of the sorcerers became unavoidable as the series' cheerful tone took a dark turn in its subsequent arcs. With the introduction of characters like Mahito and Junpei, the series questioned the nature of good and evil. It foreshadowed the upcoming massacre, which is a prevalent theme in the anime.

The portrayal of suffering in Jujutsu Kaisen characters gives them more depth by allowing them to depict human emotions. It is notably important in a world where jujutsu sorcerers are viewed as nothing more than weapons for cursed spirit exorcism. Most of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters strive to provide a peaceful life to the non-sorcerers while their struggle goes unnoticed. They are taught to restrain their emotions and live unaffected when a fellow sorcerer dies.

Some characters in the series have suffered more than others. Here is the list of 10 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who have suffered the most.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga and the rankings reflect the writer's opinion.

Gojo Satoru, Geto Suguru, and 8 more Jujutsu Kaisen characters who suffered the most

10) Choso

Choso during his fight with Yuji (Image via MAPPA)

Choso suffers mentally when his brothers, Jujutsu Kaisen characters Eso and Kechizu, die. He feels Yuji's impending death during the fight in Shibuya, concluding that Yuji is his half brother. His devotion to protecting Yuji leads him to connect with Yuki, whose death impacts him deeply. As Yuki requested him, he tries to live on as a human rather than a cursed spirit, leading to his death during the battle against Sukuna.

As a responsible eldest sibling, Choso takes honor in defending his younger brothers. After discovering his relationship with Yuji, he fights Naoya, Kenjaku, and Sukuna to protect the boy. Although his fight against Kenjaku is driven by a strong desire to take his revenge against Noritoshi Kamo, it also stems from his anguish at almost killing his half-brother through Kenjaku's manipulation.

9) Fushiguro Tsumiki

Fushiguro Tsumiki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 (Image via MAPPA)

Tsumiki had lived a life filled with responsibility for her younger step-brother Megumi after being abandoned by Toji, one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters possessing no cursed energy. When she fell into an unexpected coma, Kenjaku eventually turned her into a Culling Game player. She spent her remaining life in a coma from which she wouldn’t wake up.

She is one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters whose screentime is limited but becomes a key element for Sukuna's plan. Tsumiki fell victim to both Kenjaku and Sukuna and was used for their benefit.

8) Nanami Kento

Nanami Kento as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Nanami is among the Jujutsu Kaisen characters who have earned respect from fans worldwide. He was first introduced in the series as a stoic office clerk who has little respect for his job, be it sorcery or his workplace. Eventually, the readers come to know the reason behind this in the Hidden Inventory arc. It is due to the early death of his classmate, Haibara, when they were first-year students. This left a strong impression on Nanami as he struggled with his mental health.

Consequently, Nanami prioritizes the welfare of children during fights against cursed spirits. This sense of responsibility leads him to his death at the hands of Mahito. Nanami's death is heartbreaking due to his unfulfilled wish of living a carefree life near a beach in Malaysia.

7) Okkotsu Yuta

Okkotsu Yuta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via TOHO animation)

Yuta is the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, who has suffered mentally since a young age. The bond with his childhood friend, Rika, becomes the precursor for the girl to turn into a special grade cursed spirit. As a meek child, he has always been the target of bullies, similar to other Jujutsu Kaisen characters like Junpei. His real struggle is shown to lie in Rika hurting his classmates. It shows that he cares for others more than himself.

After Rika mutilates his classmates, Yuta turns introverted and suicidal, isolating himself from the rest of the world. He starts believing that he doesn't deserve a normal life and friends. However, his suffering pays off when he meets the other Jujutsu Kaisen characters at Tokyo High, leading to a positive transformation of his prior beliefs.

6) Yoshino Junpei

Yoshino Junpei as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 (Image via MAPPA)

Junpei meets an untimely death at the hands of Mahito. He becomes a curse user under the influence of Mahito after being repeatedly bullied by his classmates and his teacher turning a blind eye to the abuse. With newfound power, Junpei undergoes emotional turmoil after learning of his mother's death. Though Yuji tries to reason with him, Junpei remains rigid in his actions.

When Mahito betrays him, Junpei learns the true nature of the cursed spirit. It is too late when Junpei expresses his desire to live and accept his wrongdoings. His last moments reflect the misfortune he has faced in his entire life.

5) Geto Suguru

Geto Suguru as seen in Hidden Inventory arc (Image via MAPPA)

Geto Suguru is one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters who has left a strong impression on readers worldwide. He appears for the first time in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as the main antagonist. Geto's backstory and dynamics with Gojo Satoru in the Hidden Inventory arc unfold the reasons behind his decisions.

Marked as the strongest alongside Gojo, the duo had always been sent on difficult missions. Geto's mental health plummeted after failing the mission involving Amanai Riko. The presumed death of Gojo, Riko's murder before his eyes, his own near-death experience, and the true emotions of non-sorcerers towards jujutsu sorcerers caused Geto to spiral.

During his last moments, he confessed to Gojo that he could not have a heartfelt laugh in this world. It leaves his life incomplete due to his unfulfilled wishes. What sets him apart from other Jujutsu Kaisen characters is his tenacity in his beliefs after undergoing drastic changes in his morals.

4) Muta Kokichi

Muta Kokichi as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Due to a Heavenly Restriction, Muta was born with a fragile body but a strong cursed technique. Like a lot of Jujutsu Kaisen characters, he wished to live a normal life with his friends at Kyoto High. However, he could only interact with others in the form of Mechamaru. He is another one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters who fell victim to Mahito.

Through a binding vow, he attained his dream of possessing a healthy body. It led to a fight against Mahito, where he skillfully used his cursed technique. Muta's lifelong struggle came to an end when Mahito won the fight, leaving Muta's desire to spend time with his friends unfulfilled.

3) Zenin Maki

Zenin Maki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Maki is one of the strongest Jujustu Kaisen characters. She is born without an ounce of cursed energy and cannot see cursed spirits without her glasses. Her struggles begin since her birth, as the Zenin clan views the birth of twins as a curse to the family. She is disliked by the whole clan, including her mother. These events push her to become a sorcerer against the clan's wish.

Leaving the clan and working hard to become one of the best sorcerers fall short when the Zenin clan uses their authority to shun Maki's growth as a sorcerer. Her relationship with her twin sister, Mai, is destroyed. When she finally gets a chance to reconcile with her twin, it is during Mai's last moments. It leads Maki to massacre the Zenin clan, portraying the strength she possessed.

2) Gojo Satoru

Gojo Satoru before getting sealed in Shibuya (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo Satoru is one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters with a tragic fate. With infinity as one of his inherited cursed techniques, he can physically isolate himself from the world. His quirky personality is viewed as annoying or stupid by fellow sorcerers. He is portrayed as an arrogant child, but his personality is shown to change as he becomes a student at Tokyo Jujutsu High. Despite the change in his personality, Geto Suguru was the only one with whom Gojo had a strong bond throughout his life.

He agreed to let Yuta use his body after his death, even though he showed reluctance by expressing his discomfort regarding Shoko remaining quiet about the matter. His fellow sorcerers used his corpse as a weapon but failed to show respect to him after the battle against Sukuna. After his fight with Sukuna, Gojo confesses that he sympathizes with Sukuna's solitude, insinuating the loneliness that comes with being the strongest.

1) Itadori Yuji

Itadori Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji was doomed to suffer since the beginning of the manga. Ingesting Sukuna's finger sealed his fate and foreshadowed the massacre that was about to follow. His grandfather's death made Yuji value the importance of helping people and giving them a meaningful death.

Ironically, Yuji witnessed the deaths of quite a few Jujutsu Kaisen characters. He could not deem their deaths meaningful. It started with Junpei, then Nanami, and eventually the presumed death of Nobara. It took a toll on Yuji's mental health, but Todo helped him regain his motivation to fight. Furthermore, Yuji blamed himself for the uncountable deaths in Shibuya when Sukuna took control of him.

The Culling Game arc and Shinjuku Showdown arc portrayed even more brutality when Yuji observed Sukuna possessing Megumi and eventually slaughtering several sorcerers, beginning with Gojo. Yuji's struggles stem from the guilt of watching several Jujutsu Kaisen characters die in front of him, which he attributes to consuming Sukuna's fingers.

Final Thoughts

Given the dark nature of the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen characters suffered a lot throughout the plot. The physical and emotional suffering of the characters helped readers and viewers appreciate as well as feel frustrated over the many losses in the manga. Most of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters suffered physically. The ones who made this list suffered physically and emotionally.

