Yuji finally saves Megumi from Sukuna's clutches in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 will be released officially on Monday, September 2, 2024. However, days before the manga's official release, its spoilers were leaked online. With that, fans learned about the latest proceedings in the series's upcoming chapter.

Following the developments in the previous chapter, Yuji's Black Flash managed to sever Ryomen Sukuna's connection with Megumi Fushiguro's body. With that, Megumi was finally saved from Sukuna's clutches. This was, in no way an easy task, especially since Sukuna had taken over Megumi over 50 chapters ago.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

How did Yuji save Megumi from Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna (in Megumi's body) as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans might remember, back when Yuji was Sukuna's host, he had a Binding Vow with Sukuna that allowed the King of Curses to take control over his body for one minute as long as he did not hurt or kill anyone. However, he noticed a loophole in this Binding Vow. The rules for the vow did not apply to Yuji himself.

Thus, after Sukuna took over Yuji's body in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212, he chopped one of his fingers and force-fed the same to Megumi Fushiguro. With that, Sukuna successfully transferred himself from Yuji's body to Megumi's body. Since then, Sukuna not only killed Megumi's sister Tsumiki but also his master Satoru Gojo and many other Jujutsu Sorcerers.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Such developments saw Megumi fall deeper into despair, no longer wanting to see the light of day. This was especially evident when Yuji happened to reach Megumi's soul through Dismantle. However, the Jujutsu Sorcerer rejected the hand that was offered to him as he was too sad to continue living.

Nevertheless, as the battle progressed further, Yuji managed to reach out to Megumi once again. This time, he expressed to him that it would be lonely without him around. Upon hearing this, Megumi decided to give life another chance for Yuji. Hence, he started fighting back against Sukuna from within his body.

Yuji Itadori using Black Flash on Ryomen Sukuna in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

This opening helped Yuji fight back against Sukuna inside his domain. Moments later, Nobara Kugisaki joined the fight by using Resonance on Sukuna's final finger located elsewhere. This further damaged Sukuna, allowing Yuji to finish him off using Black Flash.

These series of moves tagged along with several Dismantles finally severed Sukuna's connection to Megumi's body. With that, the two entities were on the verge of getting separated. Even in the final moments, Sukuna tried to crush the spirit displayed by Megumi's soul. However, Megumi was determined to give life another chance for someone else.

Hence, Yuji Itadori managed to separate Sukuna from Megumi's body, saving him from his clutches. While Sukuna's residuals remained after the fight, the context suggested that the King of Curses had ultimately lost the battle.

