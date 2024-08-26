Megumi and Yuji's story in Jujutsu Kaisen could end with a tragic parallel to Gojo and Geto's fate

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga inching toward its conclusion, the manga has started to pick up its pace. The manga first saw Megumi Fushiguro supporting Yuji Itadori despite being controlled by Ryomen Sukuna. Following that, Nobara Kugisaki made her comeback and started supporting Yuji in the fight.

With such pacing, it is very evident that the manga is set to end soon with a conclusion favoring the Jujutsu sorcerers. However, considering how Gege Akutami has tailored the manga's plot till now, its end might not be the happiest one.

This is because the manga series's end could see Megumi and Yuji recreate Gojo and Geto's moment from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga's end could see Megumi deliver Yuji's perfect death

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As fans might remember, the manga series started with Yuji Itadori agreeing to consume all of Ryomen Sukuna's fingers and getting killed off after that. This is because killing Sukuna was a difficult task on its own. Hence, it seemed much easier to kill a mortal boy who had absorbed all of the King of Curses's powers instead.

Yuji himself agreed to this mission as he did not want to be killed only after consuming one finger. He wanted to have a perfect death, one where he would dedicate his life to helping others and die while being surrounded by people who cared for him.

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

However, as the story progressed, Ryomen Sukuna transferred himself from Yuji to Megumi Fushiguro, taking control of the new body. With that, Yuji was effectively safe from the initial plan as he was no longer compelled to consume all of Sukuna's fingers.

However, with Megumi Fushiguro starting to fight back against Sukuna, there is a chance that he might get rid of the King of Curses from his body. However, this might not be a development that fans want to see as Sukuna could again make Yuji his host. Such a development could see Yuji being forced to go along with the original plan where he would sacrifice himself to protect others from the King of Curses.

Suguru Geto as seen in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

If the plot does take such a dark turn, with the number of sorcerers that are injured or deceased, there is a small possibility that Megumi Fushiguro would be forced to execute his friend and classmate Yuji Itadori. While he would not want to, the circumstances could force him to take such a drastic action.

This development will act as a direct parallel to Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's moment from Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Originally, Gojo was forced to kill Geto following his attack on Jujutsu High. Similarly, Megumi could be forced to kill Yuji to stop Sukuna forever. The good thing is that Yuji might get the death he longed for, one where he was surrounded by people he cherished.

