With the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 having leaked out, the manga series has finally confirmed the return of Nobara Kugisaki. The series's tritagonist had been missing from the series since October 2020. Fortunately, after nearly four years, she has finally made her return.

Following her absence from the series years ago, fans were busy theorizing on how she might return to the series. But as more time passed by, fans started to lose hope. The final nail in the coffin was when Nobara was mentioned alongside a list of dead characters in one of the recent chapter releases. Therefore, fans believed that her death had been confirmed.

But with the spoilers from the latest chapter, the manga series confirmed her return.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 spoilers see Nobara Kugisaki make her big comeback

On Thursday, August 22, 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen manga leakers on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that Nobara Kugisaki was set to make her big comeback in chapter 267. This is because they had gotten their hands on the, yet to be released, Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #39.

Nobara Kugusaki was last seen in the Shibuya Incident Arc. As she was following Mahito, the Cursed Spirit happened to touch her face, causing her left eye to explode and form a hole. This was a fatal injury and could have seen her pass away in an instant had it not been for Arata Nitta using his Cursed Technique "Pain Killer" the moment he spotted her.

Nobara Kugisaki as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Nevertheless, the manga never confirmed whether Nobara had died or not. This is because Arata Nitta's Cursed Technique was only capable of stopping an injury from getting any worse. Thus, he had no way to confirm whether Nobara would survive or not. The only thing he knew was that her chances of survival weren't zero. Thus, he conveyed the same to Yuji.

From that moment, fans had begun theorizing about when and how Nobara Kugisaki could make her big return in the manga. While she did appear a few times before her return, none of them hinted at her having survived Mahito's attack.

Yuji and Arata as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Therefore, with the manga confirming that it would end in five chapters, the majority of the fanbase had lost hope for her return. Fortunately, that was not the case as Nobara not only survived but also joined the fight against Ryomen Sukuna.

