Jujutsu Kaisen manga set to end in next 5 chapters

On Monday, August 19, 2024, Jump Press announced that Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga will end in five chapters. The manga's final chapter will be released on Monday, September 30, 2024. Additionally, Jump Press also unveiled manga creator Gege Akutami's comment on the same.

Jujutsu Kaisen, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, began serialization in March 2018 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Since then, the manga has been compiled into 27 volumes and has over 90 million copies in circulation worldwide.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga set to end in September 2024

Trending

On Monday, August 19, 2024, the official YouTube Channel of Shonen Jump released a special Jump Press video. Jump Press unveiled news related to Witch Watch anime, Hunter X Hunter manga's return, a battle manga award, and others. However, the key announcement was about the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is set to end in just five chapters. This means that the series will end with chapter 271 set to be released in issue 44 of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Jump Press also unveiled manga creator Gege Akutami's comment on the series's conclusion.

Firstly, Gege Akutami informed fans that the series was ending in five chapters. He made sure to thank the readers for their support and cooperation as had it not been for them, he wouldn't have been able to end the story the way he wanted to.

Gege Akutami's message to fans regarding the series' end (Image via Shueisha)

He also expressed that he was working hard to create a final chapter that would probably satisfy as many people as possible who have supported the series. With that, the manga creator requested fans to bear with him.

What to expect from the end of Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

With Jujutsu Kaisen manga only having five more chapters left as part of its serialization, first and foremost, it is bound to focus on the conclusion of the fight between Jujutsu Sorcerers and the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. With Yuji Itadori taking the lead for the sorcerers, the manga could see the protagonist take the upper hand soon.

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

This does not mean that the next five chapters will solely focus on Itadori vs. Sukuna. As fans might remember, the manga also depicted the start of the fight between Kinji Hakari and Uraume. Hence, one of the five chapters could also focus on the fight.

Following the conclusion of the fights, the manga will possibly tie up all the loose ends and reveal which characters survived at the end of the series. During this, fans could finally get a confirmation of several characters' fates, including Kugisaki Nobara. Unfortunately, fans can only hope for the series to address all questions they have in the next five chapters.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback