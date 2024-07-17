Nobara might return to Jujutsu Kaisen as the greatest creation of Masamichi Yaga

With Jujutsu Kaisen manga inching closer to its end, fans have been theorizing about all that could happen till the end of the series. The manga has seen several characters return during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc to fight against the King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna. However, one character who has yet to make her return is none other than Nobara Kugisaki.

Nobara Kugisaki was last seen in the Shibuya Incident Arc after Mahito touched her face and blasted her eye away. On the brink of death, Arata Nitta prevented her death and informed Yuji that he could not guarantee that she would survive. This is because he could only stop her injury from getting worse.

It has been a few years since that happened in the manga. Hence, fans have been theorizing about how Nobara could return to the series. One such theory claims that Nobara could return as a Cursed Corpse soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Nobara Kugisaki may return as a Cursed Corpse

Nobara Kugisaki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

According to a Jujutsu Kaisen fan on Reddit u/Deep-Permission5436, Nobara Kugisaki will return to the series as a Cursed Corpse. As seen in the manga, the previous chapters hinted at Yuta Okkotsu possibly dying in the fight against Sukuna. Following that, Nobara could return and apply Resonance to the Sukuna finger within Rika's body. Such a move will allow Nobara to form a link with Sukuna and hurt him.

This move will also serve as a callback to Yuji Itadori as recognizing Nobara‘s technique of assisting him could invigorate him in the fight against the King of Curses.

Masamichi Yaga as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

According to the fan, the former Jujutsu Tech Principal Masamichi Yaga must have started the process of turning Nobara into a Cursed Corpse right after the Shibuya Incident. This would explain why manga creator Gege Akutami had Arata Nitta explain to Yuji that he had kept Nobara barely alive. This information assured fans that Nobara hadn't died, but over time, it has become quite ambiguous.

As fans would know from Masasmichi and Gakuganji's conversation, it takes three months for the process to be completed. This may confuse fans as Nobara Kugisaki was injured on October 31 and Masamichi Yaga was executed on November 9. Thus, there was no way the former Principal must have turned Nobara into a Cursed Corpse.

Utahime as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

This is where Utahime and Gakuganji must have played their part. Utahime's Cursed Technique allowed her to temporarily amplify the cursed energy of any willing sorcerer within range, including herself. Through this, Utahime must have sped up the process of turning Nobara into a Cursed Corpse.

However, that must have not been enough. This is why Masamichi Yaga must have informed Yoshinobu Gakuganji about the process of creating independent cursed corpses. He might have conveyed the information so that Gakuganji could complete Nobara's process.

Yoshinobu Gakuganji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Considering that the Shinjuku Showdown Arc is taking place on December 24, it has only been nearly two months since Nobara was injured. With respect to that, there is a chance that Utahime's Cursed Technique must have sped up Nobara's process from a three-month wait to just nearly two months.

Such developments might also be why the manga showed a scene of Gakuganji sharing information surrounding Masamichi with Satoru Gojo. It was not only for the manga to establish him as a trustworthy ally but also to create a base for Nobara's comeback.

UPDATE: Chapter 267 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has finally revealed that Nobara is alive. Her return marks a decisive turn in the fight against Sukuna. She effectively helps Yuji in changing the tide of the battle and gaining the upper hand. Nobara fans were overjoyed with her return, although only a few chapters are left for the series finale.

