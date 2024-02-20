Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta's return is all but impossible (& Gojo's current state proves it)

Following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, Yuta's return to the manga seems far from possible. The previous chapter majorly focused on Yuji and Yuta teaming up against Ryomen Sukuna. However, the King of Curses managed to stop the attacks by using Dismantle on his enemies.

That attack saw Yuta Okkotsu getting slashed. Considering that the manga did not specify how Yuta dealt with the attack, it is tough to say if he incurred major damage from it. However, given the events that took place in the past, there is a high possibility that Yuta's return is impossible.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's state proves Yuta's return impossible

Ryomen Sukuna and Maki Zen'in as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 saw Ryomen Sukuna finally letting go of Hollow Wicker Basket and using his Cursed Technique Dismantle to attack Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori. Upon doing that, Sukuna managed to break Yuta's domain expansion. Right after, Maki Zen'in appeared behind Sukuna as she stabbed him using the Split Soul Katana.

While fans might be eagerly waiting for Sukuna vs Maki, the manga series may have casually trodden past another death as Yuta's return seems highly unlikely. In the previous chapter, when Sukuna attacked Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu with his Dismantle. As evident from the chapter's illustration, Yuta Okkotsu got sliced in half.

Expand Tweet

This is especially evident from the second panel that shows blood gushing out from Yuta's back around the same place he got slashed in the front. With that, it can be said with absolute certainty that Yuta Okkotsu got sliced in half. Regardless, the manga casually went past that event and set up Sukuna's next fight against Maki.

This may have forced fans to think that Yuta Okkotsu might have survived the attack. However, the possibility of this happening is really low. Fans should remember that Ryomen Sukuna used the same attack - Dismantle on Satoru Gojo to slice him in half. Given that Gojo passed away due to Sukuna's Dismantle, there is no chance that Yuta must have survived the same attack.

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, considering Gege Akutami's storywriting, despite the match-up between Sukuna and Maki, the next chapter could surprisingly begin by depicting Yuta Okkotsu's death. Such a development is bound to put the Jujutsu Sorcerers at a disadvantage against the King of Curses.

That said, many fans have remained positive about Yuta's return. This is because they theorized that Sukuna's plummeted Cursed Energy output might have caused the King of Curses to launch a weak Dismantle attack. Hence, the attack Yuta and Yuji were hit with might be weaker than what Gojo was hit with. Nevertheless, this theory cannot be proved until the next chapter is released

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

There also remains the small possibility that Yuji Itadori may have not incurred huge damage. Thus, he might use his Reverse Cursed Energy to heal Yuta Okkotsu and get him back to the fight alongside Maki Zen'in. But for now, there is no way to deduce if Yuta's return is possible or not.